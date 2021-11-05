USD 350 students, staff prepare for 'Mamma Mia' show productions next weekend

With the permission licensing of Music Theatre International of New York (www.mtishows.com), St. John High School students and theater department will present Mamma Mia: MUSIC AND LYRICS by BENNY ANDERSSON and BJORN ULVAEUS, and some songs by STIG ANDERSON; BOOK by CATHERINE JOHNSON.

The musical dates and times are as follows: Friday, November 12, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, November 13, at 7 p.m.; and Sunday afternoon, November 14, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the High School Auditorium located at 505 North Broadway, St. John, Kansas 67576.

Following is a brief description of the plot printed in the Libretto Vocal Book licensed by MTI: “Mamma Mia is a romantic comedy, contrasting the dreams and aspirations of a 70’s girl and a 90’s girl. Through the story-telling magic of the songs of ABBA, we meet DONNA, a feisty, independent single parent, who doesn’t need a man to make her life complete; and her 22-year-old daughter SOPHIE, who wants romance, babies, and a big, white wedding.

“If only her father could give her away-----If only her mother could tell her who her father is-----Sun, sea, and subterfuge are the backdrop to this tale of the women who wanted to have it all, and the girls who want happy ever after. And has anyone asked what men want?”

USD 350 student participants are young men and women from the 8th grade to the senior class. They, the characters and the names of the students who portray them, plus members of all crew positions, will be announced in next week’s St. John News. But for now, put the performance dates on the calendar and prepare for a good show directed by Wendy Hacker and produced by Jane Bennington.