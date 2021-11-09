Kiowa County Election Results: Plenty of names written in on ballots for local leadership

Unofficial November 2, 2021 Kiowa County election results are posted online at kiowacounty.org, but a quick peek into totals reveals some interesting races for local leadership positions.

Dennis McKinney overwhelmingly won support for a position on the Kiowa County Hospital Board with 364 votes, but there were write-ins from all corners of the county for Chad Pore and eight other individuals.

For the Greensburg City Council, which had three openings to fill, unofficial top vote-getters were Haley Kern with 105, Pam Reeves with 80, Nathan Charlton with 75 and Patricia Fuller close behind with 72. Eight other individuals received votes for those three positions, but not enough to challenge a recount.

Andrew Kimble nailed down the Mullinville mayor's positions with 42 votes, while three write-ins received 1-4 votes each. The top three totals for city councilty members in that town were Tod Alexander, Jamie Brown and Tamara Kaltenbach.

In Haviland, a bevy of write-ins flooded together with filed names for city council positions. Top vote numbers went to Brad Lingafelter, Laura Gwin and write-ins Kay Unruh and Bryce Kendall. Four more individuals had one vote each in that election.

School board elections drew a few more voters to the poles this year with races in two Kiowa County districts. At USD 422, there were five top selections in David Allison, Cory Zenger, Mike Greenleaf, Jamie Brown and Tony Rhodes.

USD 474 board members on the ballot receiving top votes Diane Thompson, Lori Larsh and Jeremie Frazier. There were 12 write-in names that received one vote each for the USD 474 positions on the board of education.

The full official abstracts will be posted after the Kiowa County Commission completes the canvassing process.