NRCS: Students turn out for 2021 soil conservation speech contest focusing on pollinators

Rose Beilman

Pratt Tribune

After a year of online competition due to the COVID pandemic, the Pratt County Soil Conservation Speech Contest, sponsored by the local NRCS district, was back to in-person competition on Tuesday, November 2 in the afternoon at Pratt Community College. Six Pratt High students competed for scholarships in the afternoon as Sheri Gatton from the Pratt County Conservation District planned and moderated the event.

Senior Madeline Drake, daughter of Jodi Drake and Chris Drake, won first place and earned a $300 scholarship. She also moved forward to the regional competition in Ellsworth on November 4 where she earned second place.

In addition to Drake, freshman Tess Clarkson earned second place at the Pratt County local competition, plus a $200 scholarship, while freshman Hudson Rector received third and $100. Clarkson is the daughter of Eric and Amy Clarkson, and Rector is the son of Tim and Melissa Rector.

Sophomore Jayden Mies (son of Angie and Jay Mies), freshmen Jesse Kemper (son of April and Paul Kemper) and Brenna Stegman (daughter of Deborah and Richard Stegman) also spoke in the local contest.

All of the competitors discussed this year’s theme of “Where would we BEE without pollinators?”

The judges for this year’s local competition were the following: Misty Beck, speech and theatre instructor at Pratt Community College; Jackie Mundt, communications and marketing director at Kanza Coop and Sharon Breiner, program director for K-State Animal Science & Industry. They gave valuable feedback to all of the contestants as well as encouraging insight and advice to Drake before she moved on to the next level of competition at Ellsworth.

Gatton, Pratt County Conservation District Manager, has taken over the administration of the contest after years of Sheryl Stevenson’s district management. With Stevenson’s recent retirement, Gatton learned the ropes for getting judges, facilities, and students, while coordinating and communicating with teachers from Pratt County.