Humble beginnings lead Krusemark to a broadening understanding of the balance of life

It's not often a Friday Lunch-and-Learn event at the Vernon Filley Art Museum combines mythical painting, quantum physics, classical music and Kansas weeds, but last week Pratt native Laura Krusemark's presentation managed to do just that. A larger-than-usual crowd attended the jaw-dropping exhibition and many came away much inspired from the event in Pratt.

"Laura is so talented, and the fact that she is from Pratt brought a lot of interest," said museum co-director Brittany Novotony. "It was just an absolutely amazing presentation."

Krusemark, who graduated valedictorian from her Pratt High School class in 1996, is a visionary artist who shares the beauty and mystery of both inner and outer worlds through her paintings and her own classical piano music. Her piano albums Masters of Melody and Sounds of Christmas Spirit are available worldwide.

Last Friday, Krusemark shared the artistic journey which led her from her Pratt County farm beginnings to art school and education at Bethany College in Lindsborg to fashion design in Chicago and ownership of a textile business in California. She currently spends time teaching at Anima Mundi School in Amsterdam, Netherlands, where she went to study mythical painting techniques several years ago. But she still has time to gather weeds at her Kansas family farm or jet to California where she is preparing for a show that will feature a series of pieces created with oil on wood panels and pressed flora. That exhibition opens November 13 in Dunsmuir, California, a quaint historic train town just 5 miles south of Mt. Shasta.

The paintings Krusemark delved into with her Pratt audience last week are the same ones she will feature in California next week, as she couples them with a live classical piano performance. Some of the songs she will be recording are her own original compositions.

"If it's good enough I will share a video for you all to enjoy," she said.

The message she hoped to share Friday at the Filley, and throughout her artistic art journeys, is that in all things there are connections, and in all things balance must be sought for a peaceful existence.

Her seven multi-media art panels, based upon mythic stories of Goddesses from all different cultures expressed in the form of gardens, balance oil painting methods with pressed flowers and dried weeds, by way of several unique painting techniques.

One technique she highlighted was her experimentation with using plastic wrap to create wrinkles and layers that looked like waves of water or even spider webs in one of the featured painting. She also detailed how she used an application of resin to preserve the finished multi-medium art, as typical varnish would destroy the sprigs of hemlock, locust, dandelion, bindweed and other Kansas flora used.

Krusemark said many of her thoughts and creative processes evolved from her own dreams as she learned to pay attention to her subconscious and elevate the details in her paintings.

"I work with the process of bringing to light the feminine aspects of life and earth," she said. "When I was young and in 4-H, I had all sorts of collections of bugs, butterflies and leaves. My dad taught me to work with my hands on our Pratt County farm and I have always enjoyed doing that, while exploring the creative processes."

From that rural base, Krusemark has expanded into a broad range of inventive knowledge and ideas that she adds to her creations.

"I'm really into quantum physics right now too, and I have combined some of those concepts in the work I am doing," she said.

Much of her current artwork focuses on female archetypes, connecting the Divine Mother (her words) and a remembrance that is awakening a greater level of awareness and wholeness.

For audience members Friday, the chance to interact with Krusemark left many inspired and feeling very, very proud of the accomplishments of one of their own.

"Her awareness of such a wide breadth of topics, all as they pertained to her art, was just amazing," said Lyn Fenwick of Macksville who attended the Pratt event. "The affection from her community was just felt very deeply and we are all so very, very proud of what this young lady has been able to accomplish."

Fenwick said several things impressed her about the Friday event, notably the beautiful paintings and the exquisite classical piano music played by Krusemark, but also the adventurous spirit of the artist.

"I thought it most interesting how she would just dive into something new, like using resin to cover her paintings, or her depth of study behind each of her creations," Fenwick said. "That was most inspiring. I am sure that everyone left feeling impressed and very, very happy to have been there Friday."

Bookmarks featuring paintings and designs by Laura Krusemark are available for purchase at the Vernon Filley Art Museum, along with classical piano music CDs and a variety of prints by the native Pratt artist.

Her next showcase, “The Dreams Among Us,” is a musical performance in three parts based upon her series of seven oil paintings which will be on display at the Mossbrea Hotel, Dunsmuir, CA from Nov .13 to Jan 13.

Krusemark and her father, Don Krusemark, handmade all the matching frames for her seven paintings that have become the hallmark of her current success.

