Pratt Community Concert Series: Everly Brothers tribute brings high energy to PCC stage

Brandon Case

Pratt Tribune

Pratt Community Concert goers enjoyed a high energy, fun, and humor-filled evening October 30, when the Everly Set came to town.

Sean Altman and Jack Skuller brought their virtuoso performance to the Carpenter Auditorium stage at Pratt Community College, regaling the audience with not only songs from the Everly Brothers but also stories interlaced with their special brand of humor. This show was part of the Pratt Community Concert Association, open to season-ticket buyers and those who wanted to pay at the door.

Several times during the evening the pair expressed thanks to concertgoers for keeping their show on the schedule for past year and a half, due to the pandemic interruption.

Those who waited for the concert were not disappointed. Even though the auditorium was only half full, Altman, Skuller, Nick Potters (on drums and Melodica), and Jess Krakow (on bass) gave it their all, remaining positive and upbeat throughout, even as they joked with and teased one another.

While the Everly Brothers wrote some of their own tunes, most of their songs (including 12 hits) were composed by Boudleax and Felice Bryant. In addition to these Everly Brothers-specific songs, the evening featured pieces written and performed by contemporaries of the duo, as well as music inspired by the brothers.

Many of the siblings’ songs fill the canon of American popular music and were definitely familiar to members of the audience. Songs like “Bye, Bye Love,” “Wake Up Little Susie,” “Cathy’s Clown,” “All I Have To Do Is Dream,” and “Love Hurts,” to name just a few, received a fun, quality treatment by Altman, Skuller, Potters, and Krakow.

Altman injected humor throughout the night, playing up the age difference between him at the younger Skuller. In one instance, he told audience members how you can’t help but like Skuller, who is “Shiny. New. Hip. I’m just like him. I’ve got a shiny, new hip.”

Altman also noted that however well the Everly Brothers harmonized on stage the siblings didn’t get along so well in real life. In fact, the two didn’t speak to each other from 1973 and 1983. According to Altman, Phil Everly, in later years, described the relationship as “claustrophobic togetherness.”

Among others, the evening featured music by Buddy Holly, a contemporary of the Everly Brothers, with whom the pair hung out and performed with on occasion.

An interesting connection was also made with the Beatles. In their early, harmonizing years, Paul and John were called the “British Everly Brothers” by one British newspaper. Subsequently, the evening included several early Beatles songs.

These Everly Brothers “approximators” (their term) also gave a nod to a couple of 15 year old boys who sit around their box AM radio, listening to the Everly Brothers’ first hit, “Bye, Bye Love,” determined to copy every nuance and sound. The two, who would later achieve their own success, were Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel. Subsequently, Altman and Skuller did an excellent version of “The Boxer,” written by Simon.

The evening also included called an “incarceration section.” “Mama Tried” (Merle Haggard) and “Take A Message to Mary” (Boudleax and Felice Bryant) were two of the numbers performed that had a prison theme.

This just a small taste of what the most recent Pratt Community Concert was like. It is perhaps one of the best deals in Pratt, and, hopefully, more and more people will discover that fact as time goes on.

The next concert in the series, Uptown Girls, will be on Friday, March 18 at 7 p.m. at PCC. The Pratt Community Concert Association has been dedicated to providing inspiring professional musical entertainment for the Pratt community for 80 years. Additional shows planned for the 2021-2022 season include Miss Myra and the Moonshiners Friday, April 22 at 7 p.m. and Sultans of String on Friday, May 3 at 7 p.m.