Barclay College gets set to produce compilation of well-known song and dance numbers

Edward J. Naughton and Jennifer Stultz

Kiowa County Signal

The cast and crew of the hit review known as "All Together Now!" has been hard at work for many weeks, rehearsing numerous song and dance numbers for Barclay College's next music theater productions set for this Friday, November 12 at 7 p.m., Saturday at 7 p .m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. All shows are at the still-new Ross-Ellis Fine Arts Building on the Barclay College campus in Haviland.

“We are incredibly excited to be back on stage this fall with performances of Music Theatre International’s "All Together Now!” said show director Randi Shetley. “We are thrilled to bring back some favorite songs from our past shows and to introduce our patrons to new ones.”

The licensor Music Theatre International (MTI) created the "All Together Now!" concept to bring back live entertainment events to communities, all around the world, after the necessary absence of such stage productions due to health concerns related to COVID-19. Most stage productions were cancelled last year because of necessary COVID restrictions, accompanied by the need for social distancing and other precautionary measures taken to stop the spread of the virus.

Theatrical organizations and colleges like Barclay will use this worldwide opportunity as a local fundraising event, hoping to create a positive and inspiring global event, all while celebrating local theater.

Barclay College will be joining thousands of other theatrical organizations around the globe by producing their own Kansas production of MTI's "All Together Now!" featuring songs from MTI’s beloved catalogue of musicals including "Annie," "Come From Away," "Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins," "Disney’s Beauty and the Beast," "Little Shop of Horrors," "Rent," "High School Musical," "Disney’s Frozen," "Matilda," "Disney’s Newsies" and many more.

Many current students at Barclay, and even a few former Barclay students who have already graduated with their degrees from Barclay College, have devoted themselves to the task of practice and preparation under the watchful and practiced eye of director Shetley, who teaches fine arts classes at Barclay College.

Shetley said practice and repeated rehearsal sessions are always needed because sometimes somebody forgets to get a microphone properly hooked up, or a cast member simply wears the wrong costume for the given number, or someone misses a line. Practice helps eliminate the little mistakes and miscues by cast members or crewmembers as they get ready for the live shows in front of a big audience.

This weekend's musical review features 15 songs, 6 big dance numbers and over 160 costumes designed and arranged by three Kiowa Countians Deb Folkerts, Lori Binford and Joyce Bryan, who dedicate themselves totally to the cause, according to Shetley.

Quick changes by cast members will be coordinated with the help of the backstage crew because costume changes occur in short succession to keep the show moving quickly. There will only be one short intermission for everyone to catch their breath; the actual duration of the show is expected to last approximately 90 minutes.

In addition to local help with costuming from Folkerts, Binford and Bryan, additional support comes from Hannah Lee who is the production stage manager for "All together Now!" Haviland native Traci Ballard is the show choreographer and she has managed to put together a group of songs like never before, Shetley said.

Kim Stewart is the vocal director and a key person in the overall development of talented singers. Kay Unruh and Brockie Follette are not students anymore, but both actively participate in some of the song and dance numbers with great enthusiasm.

The stated goal of Barclay College staff, students and supporters involved with this show is the desire to glorify God in everything they do. To make this weekend's shows even more exciting, Shetley said she has planned some magical surprises inserted along the way during the show, designed to both astonish and delight the audience in attendance for each performance.

The show also has the additional benefit of drawing cast and choir members from the area schools such as Pratt High School, Haviland Grade school, and Kiowa County High School. The Pratt High School choir will perform a number called "The New World," and they appear in only the Saturday night and Sunday afternoon performances.

One of the premiere singers in this production and playing a prominent singing role is Kahrie Stegman, a 2020 Pratt High School graduate. She takes her role in the "All Together Now"! production as 'Elsa of Arendelle' in a song from the movie Frozen, to an elevated level.

Dancing and singing are notable strengths in two brothers who will appear prominently throughout the show, namely Marcus Collick and Markeze Collick. Though from the state of Maryland, the Collick brothers bring energy and dancing talent galore to the Kansas production. Marcus, a Barclay College graduate, is currently a 1st grade teacher in Pratt with USD 382, while his brother Markeze is still attending Barclay College working on his degree program.

Tickets for the scheduled shows can be purchased at the door but those wishing to secure tickets in advance may do so at the following website: www.barclaycollege.edu/atn. Persons may also contact Shetley at 620-862-5252, but please call by mid-afternoon on Friday if possible. A VIP dinner package is available for the Nov. 13 performance, the cost is $50 and includes a VIP ticket to the show, a catered meal and a short pre-show presentation.

Front and center-auditorium seating is generally $15 per person. Other tickets for adults are $10 each. Some tickets will also be available for children ages 5-12 at $5.

The Ross-Ellis Fine Arts and Ministry Center is located at 606 N. Main St, just west of the main Barclay College in Haviland. Barclay College is a private, four year school that provides a full tuition scholarship to all on-campus students who live on the Haviland campus.