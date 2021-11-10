Joni's Stitch By Stitch: Known for alterations but offering so much more in Pratt

Alyssa McGraw

Pratt Tribune

Driving down Main Street in Pratt Kansas, a driver would immediately notice that there are many little shops. Each shop varies in what they sell, but most anything a person needs can be found within the selection of shops. One shop that is nestled in the first block of South Main may not catch a person’s notice as they drive by, but it is one that absolutely deserves a trip inside the door. That shop is Joni’s Stitch by Stitch. Joni’s Stitch by Stitch has local fame in Pratt as the place to go for alterations, but there is much more to discover inside.

Owner Joni Siemens opened up her shop in April of 1989. She decided to open her shop because she wanted to be able to control what and how she did things. Siemens felt encouraged to open her business because of her love for both fashion and sewing, so she found a way to combine the two.

The biggest challenge Siemens faced when opening her business was how little space she had to begin with. She started the business in her home in a spare room, then she moved to a small building on Main Street, to where her shop is located now at 108 S Main St, in Pratt.

Siemens keeps busy with alterations, dry cleaning, sitting at the sewing machine, and attending to customers who come in and out throughout the day. People often bring her challenges with their wardrobe, and she has to figure out what needs done. Siemens may be best known for her alterations, but she also has a clothing store at the front of her shop where she sells clothing, jewelry, jackets, and so much more.

“Pratt is a good place to draw people in from other areas, Pratt is a good central place,” she said. “I wouldn’t trade this small town for a big city. I don’t think there are any negatives to having my business in a small town, just positives.”

During the Covid-19 shutdown, a lot of small businesses were hit hard. Joni’s Stitch by Stitch was also severely affected. Because a lot of the work she does is alterations, during the shutdown a lot of big events were cancelled or postponed. Because events were cancelled, nobody really needed alterations.

“It has been challenging,” she said.

During the year Siemens likes to be involved in the many special events going on in Pratt. Siemens stressed that community involvement is a priority not only for her but for her shop. Pre-COVID, Siemens would often work with organizations around town. Most notably, organizations and clubs would put on fashion shows for different events, and Siemens would provide her own clothes for models in these shows.

Siemens doesn’t really rely on paid advertising. Instead, most of her business comes from word of mouth. Because of this Siemens tries to make each costumer feel special, so they will tell their friends. Social media is also beneficial to her business.

Siemens has worked hard to build up her business and make each customer feel special. Because of this extra effort, customers are loyal.

“Joni is great; she is really nice,” customer Morgan Schmidt said. “She works quickly and explains everything she is doing. She explains how and why she is doing the alteration.”

Siemens’s favorite part of her business is the people. Since she started her business, it is constantly evolving. Siemens’s day deals with housekeeping, book work, alterations, waiting on customers, and answering the phone.

“To anyone starting a business be sure to plan, make sure you are passionate about the business.” She said, “It will take a deep passion for what you are doing. You will need that passion to get through the tough days.”