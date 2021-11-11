Honoring our area veterans: Thank you for your service!

On this Veterans Day, November 11, 2021, we say "Thank You" to all the veterans who gave of their time, lives, minds and souls to protect and serve that which we hold dearly today - the freedoms many take for granted as citizens of our great country the United States of America.

As President Harry S. Truman said in an address to the Armed Forces in 1945, “Our debt to the heroic men and valiant women in the service of our country can never be repaid. They have earned our undying gratitude.” Those words ring as true today as they did when he said them 75 years ago.

May we all hold veterans close to our hearts and thank them for their service, today and always. Following are veterans honored for their service by friends and family from the Pratt-area, which were published in the Pratt Tribune, Kiowa County Signal and St. John News on 11-10-21.

Kenneth "Skip" Bruce

U.S.Army

1967-1969

SPL E5

Stationed in Germany

Keith D. Cornelius

In Remembrance of my dad, Keith D. Cornelius. Keith served in World War II from 1941-1945 in the U.S. Army as a Mortar Sergeant. He was in the 158th Infantry, Company L, also known as the “Bushmasters”. While in the Army, Keith fought in the jungles of the Philippine Islands. Keith received many honors during his time in the Army including a purple heart, American Defense Ribbon, American Theatre Service Ribbon, Philippine Liberation Ribbon, a Good Conduct Medal, and 3 bronze stars. Submitted by his daughters Janie Bishop, Linda Campbell, and Barbara Ramsey.

Clyde C. Williams

W.W.II Army served in ay 6 1943 till 1 Dec 1945

China , Burma,India Theater. Repaired and maintained railway freight and passenger cars,Replaced broken or defective parts of cars, including under frames,doors,roofing, floors, etc.Worked from blueprints and sketches in building refrigeration cars.

Technician Fifth Grade 758 th Railway Shop Battalion

In Pratt, Scooter’s Coffee will honor veterans this Veterans Day with a FREE drink treat of any size on Thursday, Nov. 11.

Veterans can present their military I.D. at participating Scooter’s Coffee locations on Veterans Day to enjoy any delicious hot, iced or blended drink of their choosing. They can visit www.scooterscoffee.com/menu for a full lineup of drink offerings, including Coffees, Espresso Drinks, Teas, Smoothies and more.

“Scooter’s Coffee is sincerely grateful to our nation’s veterans for their bravery, sacrifice and commitment to serve and protect,” said Bill Black, chief marketing officer for Scooter’s Coffee. “Scooter’s Coffee core values include Courage and Integrity, and these heroes emulate those qualities in our communities across the country.”

Scooter’s Coffee shares a commitment to supporting veterans beyond Veterans Day and is a member of the International Franchise Association to support the VetFran program, which helps veterans who want to become Scooter’s Coffee franchisees. More information on the program can be found at www.vetfran.org/.

