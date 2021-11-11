Lt. Gov. Toland visits new M.T. Liggett art environment center near Mullinville

Edward J. Naughton

Kiowa County Signal

Kansas Lt. Gov. David Toland recently made a special visit last Thursday to the newly opened M.T. Liggett Art Environment Visitors Center in Mullinville. This was a first-time visit for Toland who carefully viewed the exhibits and asked many questions about how and when M.T. developed his gift for metal sculpting using junk metal parts in his workshop starting about 1989.

M.T. is known nationally to have created metal sculptured artwork that remains present and cared for to this day on the grounds of his old property through the work of the M.T. Liggett Trust committee, the site steward Ann Dixson, and the volunteer staff including Tod and Tammy Alexander, among others.

Major grant funding and various supports for the current building and its exhibits came from the Kohler Foundation based in Wisconsin.

Even though M.T. Liggett died in 2017, a specially appointed management board has carefully managed his property in Mullinville so other might enjoy his totems, whirligigs, and heart-shaped artistic pieces, some with political slant.

Liggett served many years in both the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Air Force, retiring as a Master Sergeant in 1973. He was obviously a military veteran with a natural patriot heart, and an outspoken belief in saying what he thought, often through his art.

While viewing the various exhibit materials present in the center, Toland said he was especially drawn to the little purple cow ceramic figure that is on display in the center. This little cow in a way mysteriously signifies a time in Liggett's life when he drew something artistic probably for the first time, using the only artistic tool he had in his possession at that time (a purple crayon), as he came from a poor family.

"I like what M.T. said about the importance of letting children flow with their own creativity, and by not telling them - this is wrong and this is right," Toland said. "Let them do their own thing. The whole story about the purple cows, that is probably what resonates with me most, because it matters to kids who ultimately become adults, that we don't tell them something is hard or it is not hard, but let them discover and create their own thing."

Approximately 600 pieces of artwork of various unusual metal totems and heart-shapes, with exaggerated features, are all included in M.T. Liggett art venue which includes 60-acres property with rows of old farm equipment like tractors, antiquated canons, and even artfully configured old pick-up trucks. The center opened for exhibit viewing on October 2, 2021.

Toland said he also feels strongly about what the M.T. Liggett Art Environment Center means to the economic engine of Kansas especially in Kiowa County.

"I am really excited about this center, this is a tourist driver. This is an opportunity to bring new dollars into Mullinville, Kiowa County and into southwest Kansas."

Visitors who want more information about M.T. Liggett center may call the 5.4.7. Arts Center at 620-723-2600, though it is best to call in the afternoon after 1 p.m. most weekdays.