CAKE fund at Liberty Middle School receives substantial donation from Peoples Bank

Jayden Mies

Pratt Tribune

Christmas has come early to many non-profit organizations in Pratt, thanks to The People’s Bank. In connection with People's Heartland Foundation, People's Bank employees have been empowered to give to local charities. One of several local organizations receiving an unexpected gift was Pratt Liberty Middle School. A special ceremony on October 26 at the school detailed how a generous donation of $1,250 went to the CAKE fund.

The CAKE (Caring About Kids Education) fund is a fund that benefits kids that are less fortunate and don’t have access to all of the opportunities that other kids do. Liberty Middle School assistant principal and athletic director Ron Hill received this gracious donation. Hill said that this fund goes way back, and has been continued throughout the years. This fund is for kids in middle and high school that cannot afford certain things, such as clothes, shoes, and school supplies. Hill said that the money received from donations is used to purchase these things and benefit kids in need.

Hill said that he received this donation from the People’s Bank, and that they were looking for a donation to contribute to, and chose the CAKE fund. There have also been previous contributions to this fund as well.

“It’s mostly just anyone who wants to make a contribution,” Hill said. “Sometimes teachers will make donations, and that is how the whole CAKE fund originated.”

Hill said money from this fund has bought food, clothes, and shoes in the past.

"Just anything that kids from poor backgrounds need," Hill said. "I try to prevent these kids from missing out on opportunities that other kids are able to experience.”

Hill also said that he takes great pride in ensuring that kids are provided with these necessary items.

“Whenever a coach or teacher comes to me and tells me about a kid in need, I go take care of them," he said.

The CAKE fund has benefitted and impacted children throughout the Pratt school system. Others who would like to make a donation may contact Mr. Ron Hill at Liberty Middle School.

A press release from People's Bank and People's Heartland Foundation is expected in the coming days regarding the extent and impact of numerous donations made throughout the Pratt, Greensburg and surrounding communities in support of school and non-profit organizations.