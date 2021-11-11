Stafford County Museum showcases new exhibit honoring local veterans

Michael Hathaway

St. John News

The public is invited to drop into the Stafford County Museum in Stafford, Kansas to view a new exhibit which honors Harlan Harter, as well as four other local veterans.

Mr. and Mrs. Ray Harter received a telegram June 27, 1945, from Marine headquarters, advising them that their son, Cpl. Harlan D. Harter, USMC, lost his life Oct. 24, 1944, when the ship on which he was being transferred from the Philippines to Japan was sunk.

The news of Harlan’s death was particularly heartbreaking, since he had fought five months on the battle on Bataan, was taken prisoner at the fall of Corregidor, withstood the tortures and starvation of the Japanese prison camp, surviving all the trials, dangers and ordeals of the war at its very worst, only to lose his life at the hands of his own countrymen who bombed the Japanese ship on which he was being transported.

Harlan graduated St. John High School in 1936, attended Kansas State College at Manhattan for two years to study mechanical engineering. He was a member of Alpha Kappa Lambda.

In May, 1940, Harlan joined the Marines, was placed in the Signal Corps, and after receiving training in the field telephone school, was sent to Shanghai, China. He remained there until two weeks before the Pearl Harbor attack, when the Marines were moved to the Philippines.

Harlan was 26 years old at the time of his death. He was the son of Ray and Harriet (Garey) Harter of St. John. (He was born while his father was in France during WWI. His great-grandfather, Henry Garey, served in the Civil War.)

Harlan was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart (established by George Washington in 1782), and a Silver Star Medal for “conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity.”

The Metz-Harter-Culbreath VFW Post #7519 in St. John was named after John Metz Jr., Harlan Harter, and Andrew Culbreath, all of whom lost their lives in the service of our country in WWII.

The Harlan Harter memorabilia was loaned by David Harter. Other local veterans honored in this exhibit are Duane Westfahl, and his father William Arthur Westfahl, John Street, and Clayton Grimmett. Items are loaned courtesy of those families.

To view the exhibit, drop in to the museum library, 100 N. Main Street in Stafford.