Kiowa County Senior Center: Thanksgiving meal planned for November 19 in Greensburg

Kari Kyle

Kiowa County Signal

The Kiowa County Senior Center Thanksgiving meal is sponsored by St. John National Bank this year and will be on Friday, November 19. This meal is for Kiowa County Senior Citizen’s and their invited guests. Please call Kari Kyle at 620-723-2288 for reservations.

Weekly menus:

Monday, Nov 15: Ham & Scalloped Potatoes, Green Beans, Dinner Roll, Fruit

Tuesday, Nov 16: Breaded Chicken Sandwich, Tri-tater, Mixed Vegetables, Tropical Fruit, Bun

Wednesday, Nov 17: Fish Nuggets, Broccoli, Dinner Roll, Cookie, Fruit

Thursday, Nov 18: Chicken Breast, Mashed Potatoes w/gravy, Oriental Vegetables, Pineapple Chunks, Roll

Friday, Nov 19 Thanksgiving meal: Turkey & Dressing, Green Beans, Potatoes w/gravy, Pumpkin Pie Cake

* The menu is always subject to change, and currently we are having many shortages on items. Please note that substitutions may be made daily to any or all menu items.