Stafford County Commission: Employees will get an additional holiday day after Christmas

The Stafford County Board of County Commissioners met in regular session on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, in the Commission Room in the Annex. Chairman Grimmett called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. Present: Clayton Grimmett, Todd Wycoff and Bryce Garner.

Unofficial election results from November 2 voting are available on the Stafford County website. Votes will be canvassed by commissioners at a later date.

Commissioner Garner moved and Wycoff seconded to approve the minutes of the October 27th session. Motion carried 3-0.

A road crossing permit application from RAMA Operating Co. Inc to lay a saltwater line a distance of 2,380 feet south of the intersection of SE 70th St and SE 20th Ave was presented for consideration. Commissioner Garner moved and Wycoff seconded to approve road crossing permit # 11032021 in Rose Valley township. Motion carried 3-0.

A sales agreement between Della Tucker and the county for property south of the courthouse was presented by County Counselor Mike Robinson. Commissioner Wycoff moved and Garner seconded to approve the purchase of 201 N. Broadway and 203 E. 2nd Ave from Della Tucker. Motion carried 3-0.

Mike Minton, Benefit Management with Gallagher and Associates, representing Benefit Management, presented health insurance figures for the county renewal. Commissioner Garner move and Wycoff seconded to recess to executive session for 10 minutes pursuant to the non-elected personnel exception in order to discuss a sensitive matter. Motion carried 3-0. In at 9:55 a.m. out at 10:05 a.m. Those present: County Commissioners, County Attorney, County Clerk and Deputy County Clerk. The renewal plan was discussed at length with a minimal increase in charges to the county for 2021.

Commissioner Garner moved and Wycoff seconded to recess to executive session for 15 minutes pursuant to the non-elected personnel exception in order to discuss personnel. Motion carried 3-0. In at 10:20 a.m., out at 10:35 a.m. Those present: County Commissioners, County Attorney and County Clerk. Commissioner Garner moved and Wycoff seconded to designate Monday, December 27th as an additional day off for the Christmas Holiday for county employees. Motion carried 3-0.

Accounts payable vouchers and checks were approved and signed from the following funds: General 40,458.81 Road & Bridge 13,108.35 Health 19,844.01 Fire 664.26 Noxious Weed 178.25 Appraiser 345.88 Solid Waste 412.08 EMS 2,005.94 Motor Vehicle 500.18 E-911 336.28 Deeds Tech 62.20 ARPA Funds 4,000.00 Sp Cap Imprvmt 20,000.00 TOTAL: 101,916.24.

Meeting adjourned at 10:38 a.m.