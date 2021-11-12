Kanza Coop: Support for farmers, agriculture businesses and school groups provided

Cymbre Wetter

Pratt Tribune

Often times consumers don’t usually think about exactly where the food on their table comes from. Yes, it is purchased at the store, but where did it originate from? How did the store get it? The Kanza Coop in Iuka, Kansas is one of those places that has been helping farmers bring food to the table for years.

The Kanza Coop has been serving Pratt County communities and the wider world since their first purchase of a grain elevator in 1919. A group of farmers had gotten together to form the Iuka Cooperative Exchange in 1915 just in time for the wheat crop. The Kanza Coop has gone through setbacks including, but not limited to, difficulties during The Great Depression, a tornado destroying their original wooden building, and of course Covid-19.

“During the pandemic, while most business were struggling, Kanza was having an above average year,” said Emily Hogan, Agronomy Inventory Controller.

Jackie Mundt, Communications and Marketing Manager, said that the biggest challenge farmers have had these past months has been having the labor force to keep the business running.

"There’s been a bit of a dip to keep labor going throughout the pandemic," she said. "It’s our members, the farmers who keep us going. It’s the livelihood in the community. We are essential, we cannot shut down because we feed the world. Everyone needs to be fed and everything needs to be taken care of.”

Everyone at the Coop has their own roles and responsibilities varying from departments such as Agronomy, Communications and Marketing, Retail Operations, Grain Operations, Sunflower Commodity Trading, Trucking, Maintenance, and Energy. Every department plays a valuable role no matter how big or small the job is.

Even though other are ag companies like Skyland Grain and Alliance AG offer the same exact thing as Iuka-Kanza Coop, all of the above are known to work together rather than compete.

One thing that Kanza Coop, Skyland Grain, and Alliance AG all agree with is their commitment to customer satisfaction, which in turn is what the community of Pratt can ask for.

“Our community can be considered as a one stop shop, so living in a small town doesn’t have much effect on what gets completed and what we have to offer," Hogan said.

When it comes to activities for the staff, activities such as, Christmas dinners, Christmas parties, bonuses, free t-shirts with the Coop logo, hats, dinners and much more are graciously given to their hardworking employees. Every year members of the board all together and discuss how production of products went, what the numbers were, how much they need to grow, and what they need to improve on to be more beneficial to the farmers and to the community. This helps them establish goals and reiterate requirements for the upcoming year, so that the community, or even families, can thrive.

Day after day, year after year, Kanza Coop members work to provide a safe and fun environment that’s rewarding for employees and their families. They are always looking to make sure that they are actively part of the community.

“I’m pretty sure that if you see a Kanza Coop in Pratt, you know exactly who it is. We are strong, but there is always room to improve. We really try to help, so there’s not much to change participation wise. We just take care of what we have before it’s not there anymore,” said Hogan.

The Kanza Coop continues to give back to the community in any way that they can, including support for new Ag programs at Pratt and Skyline high schools to help the next workforce and leaders gain the value, skills and competencies to help them be successful.

In addition to those programs, Kanza Coop also helps at Pratt Community College, whether it be with judging soil or learning about certain crops. Community outreach benefits all producers and consumers of agriculture goods in the Kanza Cooperative service area.