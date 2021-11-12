St. John seniors share supper, community news and Friendship Meals thanks

Twenty-one Seniors enjoyed an evening of warm soup, complimentary side dishes and desert on a chilly 1st of the month Monday Senior Supper. Thank you to Velda Young, Carolyn Mix, Deanna Williamson and Dean Delp and Sandy Smith for the soup. Also thank you to all who attended and brought delish side dishes. Rebecca McDaniel completed our warm and happy evening with piano music that brought back wonderful memories.

Sunflower Senior Center wish to thank the City of St. John for transportation for those without personal transportation to the Senior Center for Friendship Meals. The City Bus will pick up those needing transportation at their residence after 11:15 a.m. Monday through Friday and return rides to homes will be around 12:30 p.m. If interested, please call City of St. John at 620-549-3203, the day before the ride is needed.

Friendship Meals Menu beginning Thursday, November 11th: Liver and Onions, Mac & Cheese, Cauliflower, Apple Sauce and a Roll, Friday, November 12th: BBQ Baked Chicken, Mashed potato/gravy, Peas, Breadsticks and Peaches; Monday, November 15: Chicken & Noodles, Mashed Potatoes, Toss Salad, Beets and Applesauce; Tuesday, November 16th: Chicken Enchilada Casserole, Rice, Refried Beans and Fruit Cocktail; Wednesday, November 17th: Sloppy Joe, Chips, Broccoli, Lemon Pudding and cake. If wishing to schedule a dine-in or home delivered meal, please call Sandy at 620-549-3403 by 10:00 a.m. each day.

Plans are being made for the Annual Christmas Senior Dinner on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 12:00 noon. The baked ham will be provided by the Senior Center. The meal is a carry-in with people bringing in side dishes, salads or deserts. After the dinner, “White Elephant” BINGO will be played. Each person wishing to play BINGO is asked to bring a “White Elephant”. USD 350 Recreation Commission plans to provided four gift cards as grand prizes. Please call 620-549-3403 for reservation or stop by the center to sign up.