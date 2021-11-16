'Mamma Mia' a hit for USD 350 actors and actresses this past weekend in St. John

Jane Bennington

Students put on a grand show enjoyed by many in the audience last weekend at USD 350. St. John-Hudson actors and actresses performed three shows of "Mamma Mia" much to the delight of those who watched.

Those students with speaking and singing roles were as follows in order of appearance:

PAYTON MEYER (Sophie, Donna’s daughter); ADDI WARD (Ali, Sophie’s friend); MORGAN GUNTER ( Lisa, Sophie’s friend) ;MACKENZIE HACKER (Donna Sheridan, Sophie’s mother, and a former DYNAMO) ; DARBY SMITH (Tanya, Donna’s friend and a former DYNAMO) ; JESSICA OWENS (Rosie, Donna’s friend and former DYNAMO) ; CHRISTOPHER FERNANDEZ (Sky, Sophie’s fiancé) ; RANDY CAVILLO (Pepper, Barman at Taverna); TEGAN TANNER (Eddie, Sky’s friend at Water Sports) ; QUADE SMITH (Harry Bright, may be Sophie’s father); PRESTON DUNN (Bill Austin, may be Sophie’s father) ; CADEN McCANDLESS (Sam Carmichael, may be Sophie’s father) ; KARIM HERRERA (Father Alexandrios, the local priest), CHORUS MEMBERS: (Islanders, Wedding Guests, Neighbors, etc.) : BLAYR DOGGETT, HEIDI FISHER, EVELYN LOPEZ, AVA SMITH, CAITIE HUDSON, AVERI FISHER, MIA MEYER, IAN DUNN, KARIM HERRERA, and all other speaking and singing , male and female roles.

Other personnel included: STAGE MANAGER: BAILEE HUDSON; KEY GRIP: MARIAH SANDERS; GRIP CREW, so far: MARCO IBARRA, MORGAN GUNTER, KARIM HERRERA . ACCOMPANIST: JADE PORTILLO. LIGHT AND SOUND BOOTH: PAIGE MANSEL, ELI FOOTE, MALEA HEARN. CHOREOGRAPHY: ALYSON SMITH, and others listed in the program.

Wendy Hacker, director and Jane Bennington, producer, wish to thank everyone for their dedication and involvement in student theater.