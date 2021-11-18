Conservation planning, financial assistance applications from farmers needed November 19

Karen A. Woodrich, State Conservationist, U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), announced the 2022 Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) application deadline of Friday, November 19, 2021. Kansas farmers and private landowners seeking conservation planning and financial assistance should contact their local USDA Service Center for assistance with their natural resource concerns.

Using EQIP assistance, farmers can adopt structural and management practices that help with their natural resource concerns on working agricultural lands (such as soil erosion or water quality). Many of the available practices also provide supplemental benefits (such as improved soil health, wildlife habitat, and energy conservation).

Kansas agricultural producers and landowners with interest in the initial batching period for Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 financial assistance through EQIP, must apply by Friday, November 19, 2021. NRCS accepts conservation program applications on a continuous basis and periodically makes application selections as funding allows.

This application deadline announcement applies to all general EQIP, including conservation practices that address resource concerns to improve soil heath, grazing lands and forestlands, water quality, water quantity, and livestock feeding operations. EQIP can also be helpful for transitioning to organic production, developing a rotational grazing system, adding pollinator habitats to a farm, building a high tunnel system for fruit and vegetable production, and saturated buffers to improve water quality. Special initiatives such as on-farm energy, organic, seasonal high tunnel, and monarch butterfly habitat are also included in this announcement. Producers should discuss these sign-up options with their local USDA Service Center to see if any of the initiatives or projects are right for them.

“The sooner we can begin the conservation planning with you, the better we can assist in formulating alternatives for your operation," said Woodrich. "Understanding your objectives are key."

Interested producers can apply at their local USDA Service Center or through www.Farmers.gov by submitting a request for conservation planning assistance and completing a Conservation Program Application (NRCS-CPA-1200).

“NRCS is here to help Kansas farmers, ranchers, and private landowners make the best use of their land and natural resources,” said Woodrich. “Programs such as EQIP encourage management techniques that help the producer maximize their economic and environmental benefits.”

USDA Service Centers are open for business by appointment only, and field work will continue with appropriate social distancing. All Service Center visitors wishing to conduct business are required to call their local Service Center to schedule an appointment. More information can be found at Farmers.gov/coronavirus .

To learn more about EQIP, or other technical and financial assistance available through NRCS conservation programs, visit Get Started with NRCS or contact your local USDA Service Center.

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender.