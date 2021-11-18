Trivia knowledge takes Pratt High School students into top level of tournament placings

Jayden Mies

Pratt Tribune

A total of 27 students have decided to participate in scholar’s bowl activities this year at Pratt High School, creating a competitive environment for success with six seniors, ten juniors, six sophomores, and five freshmen.

According to activity coach Kyle Farmer, scholar’s bowl is a great opportunity for anyone in high school to express their trivia knowledge and to expand their minds across a variety of subjects. It is also a great place to make friends from all sorts of schools in the surrounding area, and to strengthen bonds with school-based teammates.

“We are still early in the season, but we have a lot more tournaments to go,” Farmer said. “I know as the season goes on we will become more accustomed to everything.”

So far this year, the JV team has competed in one meet so far, and the varsity team has competed in two meets. Both have had great success already. The JV team got 2nd place at a home meet on Saturday, November 5.

“They competed against ten other schools and went 8-3,” Farmer said. “I am very proud of that accomplishment and looking forward to the rest of the season with them.”

The Greenback varsity team has competed in two meets so far, and also experienced great success in both. In their first meet at Skyline, which was on Monday, November 8, they went 6-1 and got 1st place. Junior Michael Dishman got 3rd individually, scoring 150 points. On Tuesday, November 9, the varsity team traveled to Derby and competed against 5A and 6A schools.

“Overall, Farrah Schmidt (Assistant Coach) and I couldn’t be prouder of our scholar’s bowl team and how they are competing so far.”

Both teams take part in hour-long practices right after school on Wednesdays and Thursdays. They go over a wide range of questions to increase their overall knowledge on many subjects, as well as go over the rules of each meet to ensure that every student has the right mindset when they compete.

For Pratt senior Dru Lunsford there is a lot to like about scholar's bowl.

“It’s just a fun time and cool to compete with other people over who’s smarter,” he said. “Something you don’t really get to do in school. I’ve gained the ability to think fast and still be accurate under a lot of pressure.”

Pratt sophomore Noah Riley said he enjoys participating in scholar’s bowl for similar reasons.

“I know a lot of random facts and I can finally put that information to good use,” Riley said. “I learn a lot more things that I didn’t know before, and I also get more confident when I get questions right.”