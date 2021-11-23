USD 382 Board of Education hits hot topics at November meeting; new carpet coming soon

Jayden Mies

Pratt Tribune

The November 8, 2021 Board of Education meeting included many personnel changes that were presented and approved by the board. Notable changes included the retirement of LMS ELA teacher Sandy Foster, and the retirement of SW 4th Grade Teacher Meleah Schrepel. Both are set to retire in June of 2022. LMS track also gained two new assistant coaches: Jill Nech, LMS teacher, and Bryce Stegman, PHS teacher.

Steve Blankenship, Pratt High School Principal and Assistant Superintendent of CTE, introduced PHS instructor and CCR (College and Career Readiness) Counselor Chris Battin. Battin reviewed the Freshman Transitions class and College and Career Readiness Curriculum. Students use programs such as Google Suite, and explore various career paths and clusters that interest them. They also learn about the various types of colleges, and the different aspects of each. Each student also creates an IPS (Individual Plan of Study) that guides them through their remaining years of high school and the first couple years in college.

Stan Busby of BFR CPA, LLC reviewed on the 2021 Financial Audit for the district.

Board member Chris Drake reported on the SCKSEC regular meeting, which took place on October 18, 2021.

Board member Ferbert reported that the schools were excluded from the OSHA vaccination requirements.

David Inslee, Maintenance Director, reported on various installations and changes around the schools. The installation of new lockers in the PHS locker rooms have been delayed again due to another COVID outbreak, which quarantined installers. Traffic signs have also been installed at Southwest to help regulate traffic flow. A fire sprinkler inspection has been officially scheduled for Christmas break, and new interior gym doors will be installed at LMS during Thanksgiving week.

David Schmidt, Assistant Superintendent, reported on a variety of topics as well. He reported that there will be a new timeline for the KPP grant application, and various grants that teachers received from the SCCF (South Central Community Foundation). He also talked about the district COVID testing process, and NAEP and state testing that will begin in the second semester.

Superintendent Tony Helfrich also presented information on many different reports. Helfrich discussed ESSER dollars and the application process, and also the possibility of using these dollars to replace the HVAC located on the Pedigo wing due to various issues. The board also discussed and came to a consensus to move the December meeting start time to 6 p.m. This is to ensure that members can attend the PHS winter vocal music concert that night.

Board member Jeremy Demuth moved and Drake seconded to approve a bid from Pratt Home Improvement for new carpet and its installation at LMS for a total of $18,373.39. This new carper will be used in five classrooms and the auditorium hallway.