Grumpy Bird book inspires preschool giggles and grins during library program in Macksville

Jody Suiter

St. John News

Kansas Reads to Preschoolers is an annual event celebrated each November to promote reading, with a focus on the 2-5 years old age group. This year, the Kansas State Library encouraged parents, librarians & caregivers statewide to read the book: Grumpy Bird, by Jeremy Tankard.

Thanks to a donation from the Pratt Walmart Supercenter, the Macksville City Library was able to host a very NOT-GRUMPY program for sixteen local preschoolers in Miss Carey’s class!

After listening to the book, Grumpy Bird, students each colored a wooden doorhanger to take home. With new packs of colored pencils for all, kids colored one side which said, “Grumpy Bird inside! (Enter at your own risk!).” Then, they flipped over the doorhanger to color the side reading “Happy Day.” On the ‘Happy’ side they outlined the paper with their favorite color and added pictures of things that make them happy, such as flowers, dogs, pizza, smiley faces, and more!

Next, students talked about how to use the doorhangers. Despite what parents may report from home, some kids indicated that they were NEVER Grumpy! It was challenging for some to make GRUMPY faces (without giggling!), yet almost all succeeded at last!

THEN, they flipped over the doorhangers and showed the HAPPY side. It was much easier to get smiles from these smart Preschool kids!

One final book was, This is Gus, by Chris Chatterton. This story about a very grumpy dog had one girl applauding at the end. Each student got to take home a copy of This is Gus along with two ‘Smiles’ fruit snacks (one to eat and one to share- just like Gus!).

The program ended with a discussion about the library's 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program and an introduction to the 10 Activity Bags, available for checkout. The kids did a super job putting the magnetic brainteaser puzzle together.

Please contact the library if you wish to sign up or learn more about these important ways to promote literacy!

THANKS to all who support literacy and the library. Visit macksvillelibrary.com to learn more about our current push for funding so that we can expand the library for MORE exciting programming possibilities!