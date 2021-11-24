Food commodities distributed at Witt Community Center in St. John for seniors

Sandy Smith

St. John News

The Emergency Food Assistance Program Commodities Distribution was held at Witt Community Center October 26, 2021. Sunflower Senior Center Volunteers promote this program. There were 40 households represented with 8 volunteers handing out the commodities.

Rides for those without personal transportation to participate in the dine-in Friendship Meals is available. The City Bus will pick up those needing transportation after 11:15 a.m. Monday through Friday for lunch at Sunflower Senior Center. Return rides to homes will be around 12:30 p.m. If interested, please call City of St. John at 620-549-3208, the day before the ride is needed. Thank you to the City of St. John for this much needed service.

“Keep It Moving” Class meeting Monday and Thursday, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.; Coffee & Conversation on Tuesday & Thursday, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.; Toe Nail Clinic on the 10th and 17th; Pitch Club on Wednesday afternoons with BINGO on the Last Wednesday of the month continue throughout November. If you’re bored sitting at home starring at the T.V., try one or all the activities at Sunflower Senior Center.

We wish the following people Happy Birthday on their birthday month of November: Debby Waddle, Lucille Blide, and Joan Young.

Friendship Meals delivered to the homebound require several volunteers. A big thank you goes out to Pastor Ray Davidson, Janice Mattox, Louis Graves, Steve Schulz and Karen Brown Soden for being our volunteers. There are also substitute drivers, Susan Lewis and Doris and Mark Tompkins. Menu beginning Thursday, October 28th is Spaghetti and meat sauce, Garlic Bread, Corn Salad and Mandarin Oranges; October 29th is: Pizza, Pasta Salad, Broccoli, Peaches. The November Menu has not been delivered at this writing. If wishing to schedule a dine-in or home delivered meal, please call Sandy at 620-549-3403 by 10:00 a.m. each day.

The Sunflower Senior Center provides meals on wheels and assistance to the community seniors and offers a social gathering place for daily activities as needed.