Pratt County Food Bank benefits from friendly school competition to collect food donations

Michelle Popovich

Pratt Tribune

The Pratt High School Student Council wishes to thank everyone in the community who helped in this year's Drive to Thrive canned food drive. The student council sponsored the two-week canned food drive for the benefit of the Pratt County Food Bank. A total of 3,455 items were given to the food bank as a result of the drive including $270 in cash donations from those participating in the collecting for the drive. Cash donations are counted as $1 equals 1 canned good.

Pratt High School collected 1,310 items while Southwest Elementary school added 312 items. Along with Liberty Middle School USD382 ended up with a total of 1650 items.

Skyline USD438, added significantly to the total with their collection of almost 1,400 items. Businesses in Pratt contributed a total of 426 items. Area businesses that contributed include Maydew Thibault Optometry, Pratt Public Library, Doug Reh Chevrolet, Legacy Bank, Main Street Small Animal Veterinary Clinic, Blythe Fitness Center.

This is the second year for the Drive to Thrive community food drive sponsored by the Pratt High Student Council. Prior to that the drive was called War on 54 and was a competition between Pratt High School and Kingman High School. When the two schools were no longer competing in football, the USD 382 student council made the change to the Drive to Thrive which has enjoyed even more community participation in supporting the food bank just prior to the winter holiday season.