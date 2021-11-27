Seniors in Kiowa County have much to be thankful for this year at the senior center

Kari Kyle

Pratt Tribune

We would like to thank Chris Ballard and St. John National Bank for sponsoring our Thanksgiving meal again this year. Everyone always enjoys the fun and fellowship together, and the food is always amazing! A huge thank you also to our kitchen staff: Charla Little, Steve Taylor, and our newest team member Emily McClaskey! We are blessed with the best cook’s around!

Monday, Nov 29: Supreme Pizza Casserole, Brussels sprouts, French Bread, Pudding

Tuesday, Nov 30: Pork Chop, Spinach, Diet Fruited Gelatin, Roll

Wednesday, Dec. 1: Chicken Pot Pie, Broccoli, Cookie

Thursday, Dec. 2: Pulled pork, Baked Beans, Creamy Coleslaw, Bun

Friday, Dec 3: Hamburger, Potato Salad, Veggie, Cake, Ice cream (December birthday party, Bingo, Burgers)

The menu is always subject to change, and currently we are having many shortages on items. Please note that substitutions may be made daily to any or all menu items.