Pratt Police Department fields two new KLTC graduates on city force

Erinn Barcomb-Peterson

Pratt Tribune

Blake Keith, Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks; Jeffrey Nix, Pratt Police Department; and Kelton Barrett, Pratt Police Department were among 24 new law enforcement officers graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center (KLETC) on Nov. 12 at a ceremony held in KLETC’s Integrity Auditorium.

Officer Grady Carl of the Emporia Police Department was the graduating class president. The speaker for the ceremony was Mikel Golden, chief of police for the McPherson Police Department. Mike Satterlee, KLETC senior instructor of police, was the class coordinator for the 285th Basic Training Class.

Jonathan Adsit of the Medicine Lodge Police Department was awarded the Welch Academic Award for academic excellence. Deputy Robert Miller of the Lyon County Sheriff's Office was honored with KLETC’s Fitness Award, and Amanda McCullough of the McPherson Police Department was also recognized during the ceremony for her firearms proficiency as the class “Top Shot.”

Graduates receive certificates of course completion from KLETC and Kansas law enforcement certification from the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training, the state’s law enforcement licensing authority. The training course fulfills the state requirement for law enforcement training. Classroom lectures and hands-on applications help train officers to solve the increasingly complex problems they face in the line of duty.

Established by the Kansas Legislature in 1968, KLETC trains the majority of municipal, county and state law enforcement officers in Kansas and oversees the training of the remaining officers at seven authorized and certified academy programs operated by local law enforcement agencies and the Kansas Highway Patrol.

About 300 officers enroll annually in KLETC 14-week basic training programs. KLETC offers continuing education and specialized training to over 10,000 Kansas officers each year. KLETC is located one mile west and one mile south of Yoder, near Hutchinson, and is a division of the University of Kansas Lifelong & Professional Education.

The graduates, who began their training in August 2021, represented 15 municipal, county, and state law enforcement agencies from across Kansas.