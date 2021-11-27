Schools, nursing and recreation options receive funding grants from SCCF

South Central Community Foundation (SCCF) was excited to award over $16,000 in community, children’s health, and teacher’s grants to the communities of Kiowa County this fall.

Covering seven counties, SCCF’s goal is to reach many different sectors of each community, hopefully making a large impact with limited funding. Overall, SCCF awarded nearly $150,000 this year, impacting over 120 nonprofits and Teacher’s in South Central Kansas.

“This is one of our favorite seasons of the year,” said Holly Rooks, SCCF Executive Director. “It’s such an incredible feeling seeing this impact grow each year thanks to the skilled planning from our Foundation’s Founders and SCCF Board Members.”

Holding a grant ceremony in each county to celebrate the 2021 Grant Recipients, SCCF is proud to announce the following Kiowa County Recipients:

2021 SCCF $5,000 Children’s Health Grant Recipient:

Kiowa County Economic Development: Childcare Center Equipment

2021 SCCF Community Grant Recipients:

Kiowa County Elementary School: CAPIT Learning Curriculum $1,900

Haviland Heritage Foundation: Historical Figures Life Size Cutouts $400

True North: Another Living Creature Program $1,557

City of Greensburg: Disc Golf Course Tee Boxes $968

Kiowa County Elementary School: Social & Emotional Books/Curriculum $450

Youth Core Ministries: Computers for Check Out $1,816

True North: Supplies for Healthy Food Initiative $400

Kiowa County Media Center Foundation: Intercom for Live Events $1,000

Barclay College: Nursing Simulator $1,905

2021 SCCF $100 Teacher’s Grant Recipients:

Kiowa County Elementary School: Estes Rockets Nicole Cota

Kiowa County Elementary School: Flexible Seating & Scholastic Books Abby Hoffman

Kiowa County Elementary School: Ukuleles Amber Campbell

Kiowa County Junior High & High School: Tchoukball Nets Matt Hoffman

Haviland Grade School: Social Studies Curriculum Madison Woody

Haviland Grade School: Greenhouse Supplies Kay Unruh

Kiowa County High School: Big Read Event: To Kill a Mockingbird Marshall Ballard

Kiowa County Elementary School: Heggerty Books & Activities Kristi Heft

Kiowa County High School: Dissection Pans Tonya Greenleaf

Kiowa County High School: Computer Mouses Peter Kern

Haviland Grade School: Books for Library Marlieta Davis