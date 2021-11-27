Sweet Adelines plan special Christmas cake and song show December 12 in Pratt

Sweet Adelines is a world wide organization of women that love to sing, learn and perform. The Pratt division of this choral group, under the direction of Kyra Dauner, is planning a special Christmas show at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 12 at the First United Methodist Church. All are welcome to attend.

"We have a special skit put together by Karin Skiles and Ruth Poovey," said Sherry Ward. "It will songs, some will be familiar, some funny, some serious, and then there is some narration between about 10 songs."

Main characters in the musical will be played by Janet Horton, Shirley Green and Karyl Stevens.

Since it has been two years since the Sweet Adelines could put on their annual Christmas singing and dessert event, Ward said excitement for the event was running high.

"We've been practicing for months, pretty much since we were allowed to start meeting in groups again after the COVID pandemic shut down," Ward said. "We are just so glad to be back together sharing our singing. This will be all acapella music, all Sweet Adeline approved, of course."

Ward said the Pratt group has 12 members but always welcomes more singers to their ranks. Other events they have held in the past, but not since COVID, include a spaghetti supper, soup supper and Valentine's Day show. The group hopes to continue with those traditions in 2022.

There will be finger food and cake to eat at the Christmas show on December 12 in Pratt.

“Miss Humbug doesn’t have a good track record when it comes to Christmas. All she wants to do this year is forget that Christmas even exists. Out of nowhere a visitor shows up who is determined to change Miss Humbug’s mind. Will she be able to make that happen before it’s too late?”