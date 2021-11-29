Kiowa County Senior Center shares menus and activity plan

Patrons of the Kiowa County Senior Center will be taking a short trip to Lemon Park in Pratt on Saturday, Dec 11 to see the lights and to eat at the Dragon’s Den afterwards. Please call senior center Director Kari Kyle for details and seating availability: Greensburg office 620-723-2288, cell 620-518-0758.

Monday, Dec 6: Chicken Alfredo over fettuccine, Broccoli, Garlic Bread, Ambrosia

Tuesday, Dec 7: Smothered Steak, Mashed Potatoes w/gravy, Vegetable Blend, Dinner Roll, Brownie

Wednesday, Dec 8: Ham & Beans, Carrots, Cornbread w/butter, Stewed Tomatoes

Thursday, Dec 9: Beef Enchilada, Cheese dip, Corn, Tortilla Chips

Friday, Dec 10: Beef Biscuit Roll w/cheese sauce, Peas, Mini Baked Potatoes, Apricot Halves

The menu is always subject to change, and currently we are having many shortages on items. Please note that substitutions may be made daily to any or all menu items.