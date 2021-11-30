Haviland resident takes thankfulness to the next level during season of Thanksgiving

Kahrie Stegman

Kiowa County Signal

The time of year has come when we gather with our family and friends and are reminded of all of the blessings in our lives. Most people think about all there is to be thankful for around the holiday season - especially Thanksgiving. One Haviland resident, Logan Vandenhoek, has taken thankfulness to the next level of intentionality. Beginning in November of 2020 and ending in November of 2021, VandenHoek has shared what she is thankful for daily on Facebook for a whole year. Some posts included pictures, and others were just a sentence or two simply saying what she is thankful for.

This is not the first year VandenHoek has done this challenge. She started years ago after participating in a shorter Facebook challenge to post something she was thankful for every day in November. She thought it would be a fun way to share positivity on Facebook, but someone commented and discounted the idea of doing this challenge with the defense that we should be thankful year-round, not just around Thanksgiving.

“At first I was bothered by the comment because I felt like the authenticity of my posts were indirectly being questioned,” VandenHoek said, “but instead of being upset, I challenged myself to keep it up for an entire year.”

This choice to continue this challenge for a year impacted her so much that she has done it several more times since then. This year, the challenge was a way for her to keep in the right mindset.

“It took place during a rough time in my life, and it was so helpful for me to focus on the goodness of God,” she said.

This year in particular has been a real challenge to post every day, and some days she did not want to post at all.

“Some days when sadness was overwhelming, I even felt like I couldn’t,” she said. “But people left comments, thanking me for sharing and telling me my posts helped them to see things they could be thankful for in their own lives.”

She saw that her posts were not only affecting her but others as well. These comments helped her see a greater purpose and motivated her to keep posting.

She would encourage others to try the challenge themselves. Though there are other ways to be intentionally thankful every day, she chose to post her daily entries on Facebook for the accountability aspect and for the encouragement of others. She plans on copying all of her posts into a journal someday.

“The reminder of all the blessings - from warm blankets in cold weather and Art’s & Mary’s Jalapeño chips to eyes and ears that see and hear and friends who wrap their arms around me while I’m weeping - made me so grateful,” she said.

For VandenHoek, everything points back to God.

“There is always something to thank the Lord for,” she said.

One quote about thankfulness that has stuck with her since she read it was from a book called “The Purpose Driven Life” by Rick Warren.

It reads, “If God never did anything else for you, He would still deserve your continual praise for the rest of your life because of what Jesus did for you on the cross. God's Son died for you! This is the greatest reason for worship. Jesus could have saved Himself - but then He could not have saved you. Why did God allow and endure such ghastly evil mistreatment? Why?

So you could be spared from eternity in hell and so you could share in His glory forever! Jesus gave up everything so you could have everything. He died so you could live forever. That alone is worthy of your continual thanks and praise. Never again should you wonder what you have to be thankful for.”

This quote rings true in VandenHoek's life.

She said, “When life is awful and we can’t see past the darkness, we can still be thankful because we have a Savior.”