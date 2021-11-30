Basketball practice has been a learning experience for Skyline girls basketball in 2021

Chris Sanders finds himself in an unfamiliar yet comfortable spot as the first-year head coach of the storied Skyline high school girls basketball program this season.

The T-Birds are rebuilding with a young, talented and hard-working group, which features no seniors on a 19-player varsity-junior varsity roster.

“Practice been a learning experience for everyone, a bit slow at the beginning with a lot of new players, but I think the girls have really embraced it so far,” Sanders said in a preseason interview Wednesday afternoon.

Skyline will open the season Friday, Dec. 3 against Kiowa County in Greensburg.

“We have five juniors, five sophomores and nine freshmen,” said Sanders. “We return one starter, Kady Anschutz, a junior who is out until about Christmas due to a lower-body injury suffered in volleyball. She’s our top returning scorer, our most skilled player and an excellent shooter, so we’ll be excited to get her back in the starting lineup.”

Other T-Birds to watch this season, with quotes from Sanders:

. Junior center Presli Harts. “We must get Presli the ball and put her in positions to score.”

. Junior point guard Tracy Nation. “Tracy will get significant minutes this season.”

. Junior guard-forward Monika Castillo. “Monika is an excellent defensive player and shooter,”

Freshmen to likely provide heavy minutes:

. Guard-forward Kory Anschutz

. Forward Cory Hampton

. Forward Brylie Ackerman

“We will have to get it done on the defensive end, because we will be a little offensively-challenged early in the season,” said Sanders. “Our inexperience is a concern, so we’ll take it day-by-day as we continue to develop our younger players. The good news is that we should be able to keep this group together for the next couple years. It will be exciting to watch them mesh together as they continue to gain experience. We’re not looking for a quick rebuild, and we’ll practice good habits as we continue to improve.”

Skyline competes in the Heart of the Plains – “an excellent guard league of mostly 1A schools,” Sanders said.

“Pretty Prairie, Central Christian and Norwich are preseason favorites in our league,” Sanders said.

The T-Birds will visit Central Christian on Jan. 11 and Pretty Prairie on Jan. 11, and play host to Norwich on Feb. 15.

2021-22 Skyline Girl’s Basketball Schedule

Dec. 3 – at Kiowa County

Dec. 7 – at Otis-Bison

Dec. 9 – at Kiowa County

Dec. 11 – at Medicine Lodge

Dec. 14 – Kinsley

Dec. 17 – South Central

Dec. 18 – at Larned

Jan. 4 – Lyons

Jan. 7 – at Central Christian

Jan. 11 – at Pretty Prairie

Jan. 14 – Fairfield

Feb. 1 – at Stafford

Feb. 2 – at Burrton

Feb. 8 – Attica

Feb. 11 – Cunningham

Feb. 15 – Norwich

Feb. 22 – South Barber

Feb. 24 – at Larned