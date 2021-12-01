Sick with COVID but held up by the presence of God - Pratt women tells about COVID-19 saga

It was the loneliest, most un-lonely time of her life, Pamela Ford of Pratt said last week when she shared her personal battle with COVID-19 during a Thanksgiving service at the Abundant Harvest Church of the Nazarene in Pratt.

"I was desperately scared that I was going to make someone else sick, and I was so sick myself that I didn't want anyone to see me, help me, come into my room. I had only God and He filled me with a kind of peace I never expected to find during a battle for my life," Ford said.

Exactly one year ago, Ford, who is the Director the Hope Center in Pratt, said she started feeling badly in November with bad headaches. She stayed home from work for at least two weeks because she was so exhausted but several different COVID-19 tests came back negative.

However, when she was at a doctor's appointment mid-November, her physician discovered her blood-oxygen levels were dangerously low and she was tested again - this time it came back positive for COVID-19.

"Even then I wasn't that worried," Ford said. "I was being super careful and figured this would pass quickly."

That wasn't the case however. The week before Thanksgiving Ford's husband came home from work on a Saturday afternoon and found his wife lying on the couch, incoherent and not aware of her surroundings.

"I was really alarmed and called our good friend from church, Dr. Eric Clarkson," said John Ford. "Just having a calm, familiar voice was so reassuring for me and he directed me to get Pam to the hospital as soon as I could."

From there, Pam Ford said her life was a blur, actually it was a blur from about mid-week on.

"I don't really know what happened to me, just have kind of pieced it together from what others have told me," she said. "My blood pressure was out of control, my heart rate all over the place, I had severe chest pain and I couldn't breathe."

Ford said she credits her physician Dr. Gene Cannata and Dr. Eric Clarkson, plus the medical teams of nurses at Pratt Regional Medical Center for saving her life.

"I woke up on Sunday in ICU and didn't know where I was or what had happened," Ford said. "I could just hear Eric's voice telling me I was going to be okay, but if my husband hadn't brought me in when he did, I probably would have died. I'm just so thankful to be alive today."

Ford was hospitalized in ICU at PRMC for four days before doctors determined she did not need placement on a ventilator and was allowed to go home to recover.

Recovery has been a long process since that point.

"They told me at the time I was likely to be a long-hauler," she said. "A year later I am still short of breathe, I now have diabetes, my liver enzymes have been damaged, I have to take blood thinners and I have a dead bone in my elbow - all things that were not part of my life pre-COVID-19. All I can say is that I am so very, very thankful for the quality care I received at PRMC. I know there were others who got that same quality care and didn't make it. I am so very humbled by those thoughts."

During Thanksgiving this year, Ford said she just wanted to share with others her thankfulness for the people who helped her and also for the presence of God that became her constant companion during that time.

"Even though it was the worst of times and I lived very much in fear for a time, God was with me through it all. I really felt His presence, his comfort and I now know He is always with me. That is something I want to share with others. We can't let this COVID-19 disease make us all live in fear. We have to be as smart and careful as we can, and then realize God is just a prayer away, always listening, always there."

Ford said that she is fully vaccinated at this point, but continues to battle for good health daily.

"It was one of the worst times of my life, and it continues to be a battle, but it was also one of the best," she said. "I am so thankful for my family, friends, my loved ones, and I am so close to God. I just want to be encouraging to others and share how blessed I have felt this Thanksgiving, to be here celebrating the season.