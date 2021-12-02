National Honor Society and JAG-program students invite Kiowa County seniors to events free

Jennifer Stultz

Kiowa County Signal

The USD 422 Kiowa County Board of Education met several times during the month of November to hear about and approve on-going school activities as well as conduct regular business for the district.

On November 8, board members approved payment of November bills in the amount of $359,775.79, then approved the following appointments for the 2021-22 school year: Brian Deterding – Title IX coordinator; Travis Powell and Stephanie White-Neuhold – Title IX investigators (for their respective buildings); and Mark Clodfelter – Title IX decision maker.

A motion was made by Paul Kendall and seconded by Darren McDonald to exempt the roster of students, as presented by administration, who have reached or exceeded 40 hours of remote learning during the 2021-22 school year due to extenuating circumstances; and a contract was approved to offer Noah Parkin 30-hour per week position as a custodian.

Activity reports included students from the National Honor Society program at Kiowa County High School and the JAG-K program.

"Recently, the National Honor Society visited the Kiowa County Senior Citizen Center," said school board clerk Cassie Kirby. "They are encouraging senior citizens to take advantage of free passes to home sporting events (not including if we are hosting something like a Sub-State Tournament, etc.). All senior citizens have been invited to the season-opening games this Friday."

USD 422 teacher Marcus Mitchell leads the JAG-K program and helped establish the free passes for seniors program for Kiowa County.

Also at the November 8 BOE meeting there was additional business to attend to. A motion was made by J. Wynn Fleener and seconded by Paul Kendall to approve an agreement with Iroquois Center for Human Development for student counseling services at a fee of $75 per hour.

A motion was made by Ki Gamble and seconded by J. Wynn Fleener that the board go into executive session at 8:13 p.m. to evaluate the superintendent, pursuant to the non-elected personnel exception under the Kansas Open Meeting Act, and that the open meeting will resume at 9:00 p.m. The superintendent was invited in to the executive session at 8:30 p.m. President Ki Gamble declared the meeting adjourned at 9:00 p.m.

The USD 422 Board of education added a special meeting, held November 22 for another executive session discussion that needed to take place. Since a special meeting agenda cannot be amended, they called an additional special meeting on the same night. So two special meetings took place on November 22. Information from those meetings will be shared at a later date.