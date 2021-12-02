More than 45,000 Christmas lights are turned on at Fifth and High streets in Pratt

Hot chocolate was served by a neighbor across the street, Christmas music floated through the outdoor air as neighbors and friends gathered at the corner of Fifth and High streets last Sunday all in anticipation of the annual lighting of Shanline's Christmas Craziness in Pratt.

"We used more than 45,000 lights this year," said Zachary Shanline, who has been organizing a Christmas season light display at his family home for five years now.

He said he and his family have always put Christmas lights up, which typically consist of the regular ones available at local stores. He also gets decorations and lights from people who no longer want them.

"We have a rather interesting candy cane display this year," Shanline said. "Some of the plastic candy canes melted in the attic this past summer so they look a little demented, but we still created a candy cane forest with them."

In the new category this year, adding to the many other displays that have carried over from years past, Shanline noted a new lighted tree called Grandpa's Tree, that was made from regular lights that had been replaced by LEDs in some of the other more extensive light displays. Also new were LED-lit trees and a new carport that was lit up to keep with the Shanline standard.

"It's been a lot of fun working together to get this up," Shanline said. "We had a lot of people just stop by and help and are thankful for the all the volunteers who helped us this year.

In between cars and trucks slowly passing by the residence on Sunday evening, Shanline and company prepared to push the final button to light up the home and neighborhood at the count of three. And just like that, the multi-colored lights came on as children squealed and adults oohed and aahhed at the sight.

Shanline said the lights will be on every night between now and the end of the holiday season at Fifth and High streets. Just look for the glow in the south-west corner of the city, it's not hard to find.