Pratt library continues to award attitudes for service and develop young leaders

Pratt student Dayana Avila was name 2021 Junior Librarian of the Year during a special presentation November 17 at the Pratt Public Library.

Library Director Eric Killough said he selected Avila for the award based on her outstanding assistance to the Summer MakerZone program.

"She is a regular fixture at the library and of great help to our Activities Director, Derese McAbee," Killough said. She helps throughout the year and an absolute joy to have with us."

Joining Avila for the special ceremony were here mother Maria Avila, brother Emmanuel Avila, and father Marcos Avila.

Early in his now three-year tenure as Pratt Public Library Director, Killough created slots to provide leadership opportunities and awards to recognize service.

He said he assigns tasks to the designated junior librarian of the year, and to other children who serve as assistants, that include helping at the circulation desk with checking books in and out and sending faxes.

“They also answer the phone, make copies, help with shredding, run the popcorn machine, serve hot chocolate and give out apples and carrots,” Killough said.

Gabriel Heredia was the 2020 Junior Librarian of the Year, preceded by Daniel Rhone, the 2019 Junior Librarian of the Year.