Rep. Ron Estes shares mandates, spending, rising prices woes with 4th District constituents

Rep. Ron Estes

Pratt Tribune

Each month I want to provide you with regular updates about what’s going on in our nation’s capital and throughout the 4th District of Kansas. Here’s what happened in November.

Pushing Back on Vaccine Mandates

In addition to already sponsored and cosponsored legislation, I joined Rep. Fred Keller (R-Pennsylvania) and House colleagues in introducing a Congressional Review Act (CRA) resolution in opposition to President Biden’s overreaching vaccine mandate on businesses and workers.

A CRA resolution allows an expedited process for the House and Senate to review federal regulations and, upon passage, revoke the regulation. In order to overturn a federal regulation, the resolution must pass both chambers of Congress and be signed by the president, or receive a 2/3 majority vote in each chamber to override a president’s veto.

Pushing back against the vaccine mandates is not about the efficacy or validity of the vaccine. In fact, a number of vaccinated Kansans have told me they support COVID-19 vaccines, but they are opposed to mandates. Kansans know that vaccines are still widely available to anyone who wants one, and it’s easy to find a vaccine location at vaccines.gov/search.

But what so many Kansans also understand is that being vaccinated against COVID-19 is a personal choice. I’m still collecting stories from Kansans who have been negatively impacted by mandates at estes.hoouse.gov/stories.

Biden’s vaccine mandate impacts millions of Americans and will continue to strain industries affected by the labor shortages – including health care, education, law enforcement and many more. These unconstitutional mandates infringe on personal liberties and will affect more than 80 million Americans. This forces workers and employers into unthinkable situations.

Trillions in Spending

In November the House passed the Democrats’ socialist spending bill 220 to 213, with one Democrat joining Republicans in voting against the bill.

Congress should be focused on the economic crisis that’s unfolding – we have an unprecedented worker shortage with prices still going up and major supply chain issues as we head into the Christmas season. The Biden-Pelosi social spending bill will only lead to higher prices and more headaches for American families. The many new social spending programs packed into this bill won’t create economic growth for everyday Kansans while adding billions to the deficit.

Democrats point out a few select policies in this bill which they think can be marketed, but it’s disingenuous to say that trillions in more spending won’t lead to even higher prices and more inflation.

Simply put, the Democrats’ spending bill bankrupts our country, taxes the middle class, wrecks our supply chains, raises prices, and spies on citizens. And it creates massive new federal programs to take control of American lives.

Even the president admitted that this plan fundamentally changes the United States. Virtually every American will be affected by the sweeping mandates and taxes in the thousands of pages passed by Democrats this morning. But we are not a socialist nation, and this legislation does not reflect who we are as a country.

It’s no wonder it’s taken them so much time to convince their moderate members to back the bill.

What we’ve witnessed over the last few months is not sausage making – it’s garbage. Trying to sell trillions in new government programs as costing zero dollars is magic math. In the real world, that just doesn’t add up. The Congressional Budget Office points to billions of dollars added to the deficit. Others have calculated trillions of dollars in deficit spending when accounting for all of the programs’ costs for the typical 10 years that Democrats conveniently let expire early to hide the true cost.

At every step in the process, Republicans attempted to reach across the aisle to make this legislation better, offering amendments to protect taxpayers, families, small businesses and seniors.

During Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy’s speech that called out how incompetent Democrats’ massive socialist spending bill is — he highlighted my amendment that would prevent cuts to senior programs should the Medicare trust fund run out. Democrats rejected this important amendment, as well as all other Republican amendments offered.

Next, the evenly split Senate will take up this bad legislation, where it faces criticism from Republicans and even some Democrats. It will require a simple majority to pass, with Vice President Kamala Harris able to break a tie. However, it can also be amended, meaning the House could vote on this monstrosity again.

I’ll continue fighting against the massive spending and overreach from the left, because American families are hurting from the destructive policies under President Biden and Speaker Pelosi.

Rising Prices

Prices continue to rise as inflation officially hit a 30-year high. Kansans are seeing higher prices for the things they purchase every day, like fuel and food. And following Thanksgiving, families paid more for their holiday gathering – a 15-pound turkey was up 27% from last year.

Democrats need to address this issue instead of pushing for trillion-dollar spending – a move that will only intensify this crisis on working Americans.

Connect with Ron

Interested in receiving regular updates about what’s going on in Congress? Sign up for our weekly e-newsletter at estes.house.gov and please don’t hesitate to reach out to my District Office in Wichita at 316-262-8992 if you have questions, concerns or need help with a federal agency.

Ron Estes, one of only a handful of engineers in Congress, worked in the aerospace, energy and manufacturing sectors before representing Kansas’ 4th Congressional District since 2017. He is a fifth-generation Kansan, former state treasurer, and serves on the House Committee on Ways and Means and the Joint Economic Committee.