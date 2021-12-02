First Southern Baptist Church plans live nativity and soup supper for Sunday evening

More than 60 members of the First Southern Baptist Church are preparing to share the biblical Christmas story in seven scenes of live nativity action on Sunday, December 5 in Pratt. For mission team leader Kim Krehbiel, helping others experience the true meaning of Christmas makes all the effort worthwhile.

"For me, that's the whole reason for the season, celebrating the birth of Christ. We need to be sure to carve out time to make sure we share with our families the most important message of all," Krehbiel said.

As mission team leader, Krehbiel and church volunteers have been presenting a live nativity and Christmas tours off and on for about six years.

"It's enough of a workload that we try to put this on every other year," he said. "We have it regardless of the weather. Sometimes our volunteers get a little bit cold, but the actual time that visitors spend out walking through the live nativity scenes is about 15-20 minutes so the weather isn't too much of a factor."

The year "Walking the Pathway of Light" tours will feature 26 men, women and children actors, along with a wide variety of local and rented animals that might typically be found in a nativity scenes.

A donkey shares the stage with Mary and Joseph, sheep hang with shepherds, camels and a yak have been rented for the evening from Hedricks Exotic Animal Farm at Nickerson.

"We will have live animals in every scene, except for two," Krehbiel said. "If the camels are cooperative, I am sure there will be opportunities for some hands-on interaction."

Reservations can be made this year with a call-ahead plan that will help keep waiting lines to a minimum. The number to call for the walk-through nativity experience is 620-546-3470. Tours for groups of 10 or so people will start every 10 minutes from 5:30-8 p.m. on December 5. Soup and cinnamon rolls will be served indoors after the outdoor nativity experience from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tours and food are free, with free-will donations accepted.

"We wanted to make this a family-friendly event for those from near or far," Krehbiel said. "This is the first year for the soup supper and we hope that makes it easier people to show up and experience Christmas with us."

Krehbiel said those who do not make reservations will also be able to go through the nativity scene tours and take part in the soup supper.

Also new this year will be Christmas music played by volunteer church members and an actor portraying the prophet Isaiah telling about the coming birth of Christ.

"We have a professional speaker who does the audio," Krehbiel said. "Then we have our volunteers acting their parts as they mouth the words."

A tour leader will be in charge of each group to make sure they stay on a timely journey through the live scenes of Christmas.