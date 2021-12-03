More than 1,000 people with intellectual or development delays helped by Arrowhead West

On November 9, Arrowhead West, Inc. (AWI) an agency that serves those with intellectual and developmental disabilities or delays, celebrated 45 years of support in western and central Kansas.

"We serve nearly 1,000 annually agency-wide and, in the Pratt area, approximately 145 children 0-3 in our Infant-Toddler Services Program and 102 adults (18 and older) in our adult services program," said Nadine Lampe, AWI Development Manager.

Don Pendergrast founded Arrowhead West, which was incorporated in 1976 to serve Ford, Gray, Hodgeman, Edwards, Clark, Kiowa and Comanche counties with preschool programs and adult vocational training opportunities. Residential services were established in 1979 with the opening of two group homes.

In 1980, AWI received national accreditation through the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities and has continued to maintain its accreditation to date. In the early 80s Ness and Meade counties joined the agency.

By 1986 new programs for supported living and supported employment were started. Five additional counties joined the agency in 1989 when Community Living Services, Inc. and the Chikaskia Area Training Center merged with AWI. Those counties were Sedgwick, Barber, Harper, Kingman and Pratt.

Infant-toddler services and adult life skills-retirement programs were improved and increased in the 90s as buildings in Dodge City and Pratt were purchased, constructed or enhanced.

The Wichita Day program building was completed in 2009 and soon after, AWI purchased Bethesda Lutheran Communities, Inc. homes. September 3, 2013 marked the first day of services in a new Pratt Day Service Program building.

Don Pendergast from his leadership role in 1998 and Lori Pendergast assumed the position of president of the organization, a role she continues in today.

AWI currently operates day services in six locations, community-based employment and over 45 residential sites, as well as home-based infant-toddler services out of Pratt and Dodge City offices. Their goal continues to be empowering people to live meaningful and productive lives.

To celebrate the 45-year milestone of service as AWI, parties and picnics took place at each location.

In Pratt, the Mid-Kansas Division celebrated with clients, staff, family and friends. Everyone enjoyed lasagna for lunch, socialized, sang karaoke and danced.