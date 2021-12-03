Over application of ice melters may damage plants, grass, even concrete where used

Chris Himmelwright

Poinsettia History

Franciscan monks who settled near the native habitat (Taxco, Mexico) of Euphorbia pulcherrima first used poinsettia plants in nativity processions in the 17th century. There, they are very large deciduous shrubs, reaching up to 15 feet in height. It wasn’t until 1825 that poinsettias were introduced to the U.S. market.

Joel Poinsett, a skilled botanist who happened to be the first U.S. Ambassador to Mexico, brought plants back to his home in Greenville, South Carolina and shared them with botanical gardens and horticultural friends. In 1902 Albert Ecke, an immigrant from Germany, began a cut-flower business in California. Soon (1909ish) he started to specialize in poinsettias and the company has since become world renowned as expert in poinsettia production. They are a generous company, producing numerous books and guides for growing poinsettias. Because they are willing to share their knowledge and production tools, they have become the go-to supplier for poinsettia cuttings around the world. In a nutshell, growing a poinsettia crop is a complex task.

Stock plants, from which un-rooted cuttings are collected, are housed at huge greenhouse operations in Mexico and Central America. Then they are delivered to local growers in the U.S. within 48 hours. In July. That’s right, your beautiful Christmas poinsettia started production about five months ago. They’re picky, too. If the humidity, light, temperature, and nutrition aren’t just right, you get sick or strange-looking plants.

Did you know that poinsettia plants didn’t really become popular until about 20 years ago? It’s true. Until 1963, poinsettias were only grown as cut flowers but new breeding resulted in potted plant production in 1964. Soon, new colors (other than red) were released into the market (seven in 1968). Improved durability and long shelf-life were also important breeding considerations.

In the early 1990s, novelty cultivars began to take off in popularity. Now, in 2013, Paul Ecke Ranch, Inc., offers 65 different cultivars of poinsettia cuttings with an additional eight for trial only…and they retired four cultivars. While red is by far the most preferred poinsettia color, there are so many to choose from that you should definitely try at least one new one each year.

With the right care poinsettias can last 6 to 8 weeks in your home. Too much heat can cause them to decline as well as cold drafts. The ideal temperature is 60 to 70 degrees. Check the soil daily and punch holes in the foil so water can drain into a saucer.

Storing Pecans and Other Nuts

During the holiday season, pecans and other nuts are commonly given as gifts or purchased for holiday cooking. Nuts can quickly lose quality if not stored properly. Excessive water loss can lead to shriveled nutmeats, and the fats and oils in nuts can quickly spoil – developing an off-flavor or rancid taste. Store shelled (or unshelled nuts) in the refrigerator, or preferably the freezer. Nuts quickly absorb flavors from other stored products, so store them in a tightly sealed container so they won’t lose water or absorb flavors from other fruits or vegetables. A solid plastic container with a tightly fitting lid is preferred. You can use a heavy grade reseal able plastic bag as well. If nutmeats are tightly sealed, they can be stored in a freezer for up to one year, but using them within six months is preferred.

Ice Melters

There are five main materials that are used as chemical de-icers: calcium chloride, sodium chloride )table salt(, potassium chloride, urea, and calcium magnesium acetate. Calcium chloride is the traditional ice-melting product. Though it will melt ice to about -25 degrees F, it will form slippery, slimy surfaces on concrete and other hard surfaces. Plants are not likely to be harmed unless excessive amounts are used. Rock salt is sodium chloride and is the least expensive material available. It is effective to approximately 12 degrees F, but can damage soils, plants and metals. Potassium chloride can also cause serious plant injury when washed or splashed on foliage. Both calcium chloride and potassium chloride can damage roots of plants. Urea (carbonyl diamide) is a fertilizer that is sometimes used to melt ice. Though it is only about 10% as corrosive as sodium chloride, it can contaminate ground and surface water with nitrates. Urea is effective to about 21 degrees F. Calcium magnesium acetate (CMA), a newer product, is made from dolomitic limestone and acetic acid (the principal compound of vinegar). CMA works differently than the other materials in that it does not form a brine like salt but rather helps prevent snow particles from sticking to each other or the road surface. It has little effect on plant growth or concrete surfaces. Performance decreases below 20 degrees F. Limited use of any of these products should cause little injury. Problems accumulate when they are used excessively and there is not adequate rainfall to wash or leach the material from the area. Since limited use is recommended it is best to remove the ice and snow by hand when possible. When they are applied, practice moderation. Resist the temptation to over apply just to make sure the ice and snow melts. Keep in mind this can damage concrete surfaces as well as the plants and grass growing along the walks and driveways. These problems are normally latent and do not show up until spring or summer.

Adapted from the Kansas State Horticulture Newsletter by Pratt County Master Gardener Chris Himmelwright.