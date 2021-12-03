Activity guide for holiday fun highlights food and STEM projects for all ages of youth

Martin Gleason

St. John News

The holidays are fast approaching, and you may find your children at home and looking for ways to occupy their time. Kansas 4-H youth development specialist Beth Hinshaw knows how important meaningful family time is during the holidays, and how it may be a challenge to come up with ideas on how to spend that precious time together.

That’s one of the very reasons why the national 4-H program has published a holiday activity guide. The Holiday Activity Guide has great ways to spend quality time with people, and we can learn so much from our family when we see them at the holidays,” Hinshaw said. “And to be able to have these learning experiences with them – that'll make a memory for us as well.”

The Holiday Guide, she said, contains an array of fun activities, such as making ornaments, family story time, visual art projects, and many food recipes.

Within the Holiday Guide is a “cookie book” - listing more than 20 sweet holiday recipes to make together. One of Hinshaw’s favorites is the no-bake cookies, a recipe from a Kansas 4-H member. “In the holiday guide, there are several activities that are STEM and math-focused, but as you read through and think about it, they’re fun as well,” Hinshaw said. “That’s one of the things we pride ourselves on in 4-H -- to have those experiential, fun learning activities.”

Food and STEM are both project areas 4-Hers may already be involved in, and the activity guide includes an additional area important during the holidays: service. “It shares how you might put together a winter coat drive for your community,” Hinshaw said. “Or how you might make fleece scarves by hand for the homeless.”

To begin one of the many fun and educational projects offered by 4-H, go online to find the complete Holiday Activity Guide.

More information about opportunities available through Kansas 4-H is available online, contact the 21 Central Extension Offices in Kinsley at 620 659-2149, in St. John at 620 549-3502.

K-State Research and Extension is an equal opportunity provider and employer. Marty Gleason is the Agricultural and Natural Resources Agent from the 21 Central Extension District which includes Stafford County.