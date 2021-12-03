Hello Beautiful - the place to go for any fashion, cosmetic or accessory crisis in Pratt

Alyssa Miller

Pratt Tribune

Picture yourself in a stressful situation. You’ve been invited to a special occasion last minute and have absolutely nothing to wear. You’re having trouble picking out what would be the perfect outfit, something not too crazy but just enough to make you feel beautiful. A local beauty bar and boutique in Pratt that started in 2018, Hello Beautiful is the shop to go to for any crisis involving fashion, cosmetics, and even accessories.

“We fit into the community because we feel the need to give the opportunity to women to shop for accessories, jewelry, makeup and clothes in ladies fashion and it’s local,” said Jeri Mitchell, the owner of Hello Beautiful.

Mitchell said that her business is still new but expanding on social media to get her business more attention. Going along with her social media, they have a website and every Tuesday they have a show, which is a lifestyle show, that updates customers on the new styles, where they can even buy on the show without having to leave their homes.

Hello Beautiful is typically open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, and closed on Sunday, but during the current Christmas holiday season special open hours on Sundays are from 1-5 p.m.

During open hours, Mitchell's work around the store includes receiving prices, inventory, and preparing new merchandise. She also continually updates her store website (https://www.hellobeautiful-shop.com) and plans live on-line fashion shows. She is always ready to help customers find the perfect outfit. Mitchell makes sure that her customers always get what they are looking for with great community service and being excited to help them find something that will make them not only look beautiful, but feel it too.

“Getting to know my customers and helping them pick an outfit to make them feel beautiful makes me feel good," Mitchell said.

Joy Schmidt, who is a frequent customer, said she likes the outfits that Mitchell puts together.

"There is always something unique and she is very helpful," she said.

Mitchell said she has worked hard over the past three years to create a unique place here in Pratt, but when COVID hit it was hard for everybody.

“The loyal customers and word of mouth with other satisfied customers spreading the word kept us going through the pandemic," Mitchell said.

Mitchell said she has learned to pivot if something is not working out and to continue to work through adversity. Ever expanding fashion styles, makeups, and accessories for woman’s needs help her create an atmosphere for fun shopping.

“I love how it’s a local store and we cater to the needs of our customers,” Mitchell said.

Hello Beautiful, located at 205 S. Main Street in Pratt, is also an outlet for CDB oil and a variety of other unique products, like LipSense and Senesgence Cosmetics.