Cancelled geography competitions for students will not be made up because of COVID-19

Jayden Mies

Pratt Tribune

The National Geographic Society recently released word that the “Geobees” will be nationally cancelled this year. This is due to COVID concerns, as most schools are not fortunate enough to not have to wear masks like Pratt. Both Southwest Elementary and Liberty Middle Schools host geobees each year.

Jodi Schumacher, GATE enrichment program director at Southwest, coordinates the elementary bee. She said that five students from four classes are selected to participate in the bee, and that only fourth-graders do it. They compete in small classroom competitions to decide who goes on to the schoolwide one. However, they were not able to compete during the 20-21 school year, and this year.

“Since other schools aren’t as fortunate as us when it comes to COVID, the society just decided to cancel the bees as a whole,” said Liberty Middle School Principal Ryan Creadick.

The National Geographic Society announced last year that it would “permanently discontinue” the bees due to the pandemic, and will not be made up.