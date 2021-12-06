From the Superintendent: Foundation thanks, daycare needs and drug dogs top monthly list

Josh Meyer

St. John News

As we move into the colder months, we are seeing a lot of sickness going around. We’ve had an absentee rate of over 20% here at the end of November and beginning of December. It’s not all related to COVID. We have influenza, strep, and a stomach bug running through the school. I’d like to encourage parents to keep kids home if they are sick and contact the school nurse if you’d like a COVID test.

As far as COVID goes, we all just want it to be over. I’ve been asked many times when things will get back to normal. What does normal even look like? I think whenever we can get to the point where we are no longer quarantining people that are not sick, it will feel pretty normal. I do not have a timeline or specifics as to when or how this might happen. But we will continue to tweak our protocols as we move forward with our goal to keep everyone safe and keep kids in school. Updated protocols are available on our website.

In past years, we worked with a company called Providence to use trained dogs to search the school campus for anything illegal or unsafe. We then started using the St. John PD for this service. But with changes in personnel, the police department is no longer able to provide that service for us. We will once again be working with Providence this year to help keep our campus safe and drug-free.

We are still working on the possibility of having a daycare on or near the school campus. Like much of the state, childcare is a clear need in our community. I am serving on the newly formed Stafford County Childcare Committee. This committee is looking to increase daycare options in our county. The committee is accepting donations to help the cause. Keep an eye out for more information about this.

As the year draws to an end, many of you are considering charitable donations. You might also consider the USD 350 Educational Foundation for any charitable giving. The Foundation is a non-profit organization that provides an avenue for patrons, businesses, and organizations to financially support the mission of St. John-Hudson schools.

Our Foundation really captures the giving spirit of this great community. The Foundation accepts donations to support student scholarships, library funding, and various student and school programs. Donations can be given for a particular purpose or to be used at the discretion of the Foundation board to support our schools. Recently the Foundation provided grants for wood shop equipment, a drone for the Audio/Video Production class, and beef processing for the Farm-to-School program. In addition, the Foundation provided nearly half of the funding for a new greenhouse that has been built in the school courtyard. Information about the Foundation can be found on out school district’s website.

On behalf of the USD 350 school family, I want to wish you all a happy holiday season and a very Merry Christmas. As always, if you’d like to visit about any of these topics or have other questions or concerns, I can be reached at 620-549-3564 or meyerj@usd350.com. I am proud to be a Tiger and proud to serve USD 350 with Purpose, Passion, and Pride.

-Josh Meyer – USD 350 Superintendent