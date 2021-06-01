Skyline Middle School announces honor roll students

COURTESY OF SKYLINE MIDDLE SCHOOL

Pratt Tribune

Skyline Middle School recently announced the students on the second semester honor roll for the 2020-21 school year.

Students named to the roll of excellence with a 4.0 GPA are Kory Anschutz, Elizabeth Bair, Jiya Bhakta, Grady Browning, Ismael Carrasco, Ava Chadd, Kilyn Chase, Emalee Etheridge, Clayton Freeman, Cory Hampton, Trystan Harrold, Peyton Harts, Alison Helsel, Jake Hittle, Grace Hoffman, Isaac House, Jorden House, Katherine Jack, Nolan Kenworthy, Samantha Laney, Aaron Lucas, Kodi McComb, Jake Miller, Adler Nelson, Sarah Reyes, Ethan Robinson, Avery Shafer, Caiden Smiley, Grace Swindler, Peyton Walker and Dallie Winklepleck.

Students named to the A honor roll with a GPA of 3.5-3.99 are Matthias Ackerman, Isabella Armstrong, David Atteberry, Raymond Bair, Tucker Bhakta, Darren Binford, Laney Carrington, Ely Culver, Chase Culver, Jacksyn Dearden, Keegyn Eubank, Wiley Froese, Brylie Gonser, Taylor Harbour, Corbin Haskett, Will Hemphill, Vidhya Lauffer, Caitlin Lewton, Vada Marquez, Karlee Miller, Gaby Nelson, Emmersyn Petz, Edmundo Robinson, Owen Spease, Lyndon Stratford, Katherine Tisdale, Jude Washington, Riley Wiltshire and Ashley Young.

Students named to the B honor roll with a GPA of 3.0-3.49 are Aiden Becker, Lakin Becker, Payton Becker, Kolton Bishop, Jett Brake-Forshee, Seth Carrington, Raven Cason, Blake Ernst, Owen Flora, Alex Fuhr, Carter Hammond, Alexander Hanson, Kaetlyn Laney, Cheyenne Marcum, Hanna Parsons, Dannie Phye, Jackson Rosenbaum, Wiley Schmidt, Cheyanne Snider, Jacob Tawzer, Gannon Tucker and RaManda Wingfield.