Greensburg resident receives Bateman Scholarship from K-State

COURTESY OF KANSAS STATE UNIVERSITY

Pratt Tribune

Allison Kirby, of Greensburg, was among the first six recipients of the first-ever John H. Bateman Scholarship at Kansas State University.

The award recognizes select outstanding students who plan to major in engineering at the Carl R. Ice College of Engineering.

Bateman Scholars will potentially receive a total of $30,000 over four years in addition to any other university scholarship awards. Endowed from a fund established by the late John and Vonnie Bateman, the renewable honor is designated for high-achieving, highly involved student scholars.

John Bateman was a 1938 K-State graduate in civil engineering and retired as president of Marley International Inc. and as vice president of the Marley Co. in Mission.

In-state scholarship winners included Kirby, industrial engineering, Kiowa County High School, Greensburg; Ryan Zipprich, computer science, Trinity Catholic High School, Hutchinson; Emma Worthington, biological systems engineering, Shawnee Mission West High School, Overland Park; Colby Johnston, mechanical engineering, Shawnee Mission Northwest High School, Shawnee; and Eleanor Braynock, biological systems engineering, Andover High School, Wichita.