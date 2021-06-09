Kansas Promise Scholarship provides tuition, fees, cost of books for Pratt Community College programs

Jennifer Stultz

jstultz@gannett.com

Pratt Community College and other two-year, postsecondary institutions in Kansas are now eligible to offer the Kansas Promise Scholarship Act, as announced by Gov. Laura Kelly this spring.

This scholarship aids financial costs for students who are pursuing associate degree programs, career and technical education certificates, or standalone programs otherwise identified by the Kansas Board of Regents. Eligible programs at Pratt Community College are Welding, Electrical Power Technology, Automotive Technology, Modern Distribution Sales & Management, Nursing, CNA, and Information Networking Technology. This scholarship, available starting Fall 2021, covers an aggregate amount of tuition, required fees, and the cost of books and required materials for the eligible program.

“We are very excited about the prospect for the new 'Promise Act' benefiting Kansans in workforce programs. I hope this spurs recent high school graduates as well as adults looking to further enhance or change their career path into one of the high paying, high demand, critical need programs that the Promise Act targets,” said college president Dr. Michael Calvert. “I want to thank Governor Kelly and the Kansas State Legislators, especially our local representatives, for their foresight to invest in the Kansas workforce.”

Calvert recognized Kansas Association of Community College Trustees Executive Director, Heather Morgan, who worked tirelessly to see this through to fruition. He said that Pratt Community College is ready to assist students in the process of applying for and receiving this scholarship.

The scholarship is available to a Kansas resident who has graduated from an accredited Kansas public or private secondary school or Kansas homeschool within the preceding 12 months or an individual who is 21 years of age or older and has been a resident of Kansas for three or more consecutive years. Also eligible is a dependent child of a military service member permanently stationed in another state and who, within the preceding 12 months, graduated from any out-of-state secondary school or obtained a high school equivalency certificate.

Students must complete a scholarship application, enter into a Kansas Promise Scholarship agreement, complete the FASFA, and enroll in an eligible postsecondary educational institution in a promise eligible program. Eligible student family income limits are applicable. Additional requirements do apply, including agreeing to live and work in Kansas two years post completion of their two-year degree or certificate.

House Bill 2064, signed in April 2021 by Gov. Kelly, established the scholarship program that honors her administration’s promise to invest in Kansas students and businesses.

“I want to thank the Legislature for working with me, in a bipartisan fashion, to ensure Kansas students have access to the resources they need to succeed and build a robust pipeline of skilled workers to support future economic growth,” she said.

Sen. Molly Baumgardner, Senate Education Chair, said the Promise Act Scholarships will be transformative for Kansas families and those currently without work and the under-employed will receive the skills training they need for Kansas jobs that are in high demand and offer solid wages.

For more information about the Kansas Promise Act Scholarship, including the scholarship application, visit the Pratt Community College website at www.prattcc.edu.

For more information about Pratt’s eligible programs, visit http://www.prattcc.edu/academics or call 620-450-2217 to schedule a campus visit.

House Bill 2064 is viewable at http://www.kslegislature.org/li/b2021_22/measures/documents/hb2064_enrolled.pdf