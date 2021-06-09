Kiowa County High School announces honor roll students

COURTESY OF KIOWA COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL

Pratt Tribune

Kiowa County High School recently announced the students on the honor roll for the spring 2021 semester.

The superintendent’s honor roll included seniors Luke Ballard, Tina Banman, Nathaniel Enfield, Allison Kirby, Rosalee Libby, Ashton Reh and Kathryn Spainhour; sophomores Jaucilyn Arredondo, Brady Deterding, Raygan Heft, Shelby Lingafelter, Elizabeth Sneed, Grace Thompson and Carson Tyree; and freshmen Atleigh Gumpenberger, Marley Little, Audrey Reh and Naomi Wolfley.

The principal’s honor roll included seniors James Brack, Kaiden Brunkow, Ellery McMurry, Logan Rugg and Madi Yost; juniors Destiny Lang, Connor Pore and Addison Sherer; sophomores Cadence Alvarez, Blythe Campbell, Liberty Gilkey, Boyd Lothman, Karina Martinez, Jace Merhoff, Rylee Ott, Carter Ross and Kyler Sheldon; and freshmen Kaden Oren and Elle Yost.