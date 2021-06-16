Student News Briefs

FROM NEWS REPORTS

Tyler earns honors at Washburn University

Madison Tyler, of Sawyer, was named to the president's list for the spring 2021 semester at Washburn University in Topeka. To qualify, a student must complete at least 12 graded credit hours and earn a semester GPA of 4.0.

Jones named to Cloud County Community college spring honor roll

Natalie Jones, of Kinsley, was named to the spring 2021 honor roll at Cloud County Community College in Concordia, Kansas. To be named, students must be enrolled in a minimum of 12 hours of college coursework and earn a semester GPA of 3.6-3.899.

3 area students named to Kansas Wesleyan University honor rolls

Allisan McGowan, of Pratt, and Regan Rhodes, of Mullinville, were named to the president's honor roll for the fall semester at Kansas Wesleyan University. To qualify, full-time students must accumulate a 3.75 GPA or better.

Jenna Morford, of Haviland, to the dean's honor roll for the fall semester at Kansas Wesleyan University. To qualify, full-time students must accumulate a 3.25-3.74 GPA or better.

Acosta makes honor roll at Garden City Community College

Simon Acosta, of Macksville, recently was named to the vice president/dean's honor roll for the spring 2021 semester at Garden City Community College.