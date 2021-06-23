Student News Briefs

FROM NEWS REPORTS

Barton Community College recognizes Student Ambassadors of the Year

Barton Community College in Great Bend has announced its 2020-21 Brant J. Ballhorst Student Ambassadors of the Year. Named in memory of Brant J. Ballhorst, the award recognizes two outstanding Student Ambassadors each year. The winners this year were Kaitlynn Dyke, of Cimarron, and BrayLynn Anshutz, of Macksville.

This year marked the 17th anniversary of the award. The award recipients were chosen by their peers and Barton’s admissions staff.

Anshutz is a sophomore and has been involved in the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, CSO/SPARK, cheerleading and student ambassadors. She plans to transfer to Kansas State University and major in physical education and health. She is the daughter of Stafford County residents Brian and Rhonda Anshutz.

Local students earn dean's list recognition from George Fox University

Bracken VandenHoek and Camden VandenHoek, both of Haviland, were among those who earned dean's list recognition at George Fox University for the spring 2021 semester. To qualify, traditional undergraduate students must earn a 3.5 GPA or above on 12 or more hours of graded work to earn a spot on the dean's list.

Bracken VandenHoek is a junior majoring in exercise science. Camden VandenHoek is a junior majoring in biochemistry.

National Merit Scholarship Corp, UNCF announce an additional $2.1 million investment to fund UNCF’s Achievement Capstone Program

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation and the United Negro College Fund recently celebrated the success of the Achievement Capstone Program, a scholarship program that grants financial assistance to high-achieving, underrepresented college graduates at Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Predominantly Black Institutions.

NMSC joined UNCF on June 3 at Clark Atlanta University’s Dubois Statue Platform to commemorate the scholarship’s five-year milestone. During the celebration, NMSC President Timothy E. McGuire presented UNCF President Dr. Michael L. Lomax with an additional $2.1 million grant for the Achievement Capstone Program.

For more than 50 years, NMSC conducted the National Achievement Scholarship Program, which recognized and honored academically talented Black American high school students.

Four million Black Americans entered the program, and approximately 228,000 received program recognition. Of those honored, more than 34,000 of the most outstanding participants were chosen to receive Achievement Scholarship awards worth about $108 million. The final group of high school students to be recognized in the program entered college in 2015. UNCF carries on the National Achievement Scholarship Program name and legacy through the UNCF Achievement Capstone Program, launched in 2016 with an initial investment of $5 million from the National Achievement Scholarship Program. The additional investment of $2.1 million is the remaining funds from the National Achievement Scholarship Program now that the obligations to the 2015 scholarship recipients have been fully met.

“UNCF is honored to continue the legacy of a program that has meant so much to Black college students who struggled to finance their higher education,” said Lomax. “I am proud of the work that UNCF has done with this program in helping ensure a college degree is not only a dream but a possibility.”