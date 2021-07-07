Education News Briefs

FROM NEWS REPORTS

First recipients of Hardy Family Scholarship recognized in Kiowa County

South Central Community Foundation recognized Tina Banman and James Brack as the Hardy Family Scholarship recipients.

This scholarship is awarded to an outstanding current or former graduate from Kiowa County High School who is majoring in agriculture, animal husbandry or veterinary medicine.

Banman, the daughter of Cornelio and Alicia Banman, was a 2021 graduate from Kiowa County High School. She was involved during her high school career in volleyball, cheer, FFA and being the class secretary. Tina will continue her education at Colby Community College, where she will major in veterinary nursing. After graduation, Tina plans to return to Southwest Kansas to work as a veterinary nurse at a veterinary hospital or clinic.

James Brack, the son of Brooke Starnes, is also a recent Kiowa County High School graduate. During high school he was involved in football, track, basketball, youth group and FFA. James will be attending Fort Hays State University this fall to major in agronomy business. After graduation, James plans to work for Tyree Ag, who specializes in ground and aerial application for crop and livestock producers in Kansas and Oklahoma.

SCCF, a nonprofit, partnered with the Hardy family in awarding the first scholarship recipients and looks forward to awarding many more deserving students in the years to come. SCCF covers seven counties, including Barber, Comanche, Kingman, Kiowa, Pratt, Rice and Stafford.

James Byrd Hardy farmed with his father as a young child before attending Kansas State University and marrying Alta Dunn Hardy. James and Alta had two daughters, Mary Susan and Nancy Ann. The farming operation continued to grow to include Herford cattle and registered quarter horses. While the Hardy family no longer lives in Kiowa County, they are pleased to award this scholarship on behalf of their family.

For questions regarding the foundation or how to establish a fund, call 620-672-7929.

Delgado named in Pittsburg State University honor roll

Delgado, Berenice, of Pratt, a senior in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program at Pittsburg State University, earned dean's scholastic honors in the 2020 fall semester.

To qualify, a student must complete at least 12 semester hours, receive a 3.6 GPA for all credit course work during a semester, and have no grade lower than a B and no grade of I in any course during the semester.

Barclay College student receives Kansas Independent College Foundation scholarship

Susan Andersen, of Kinsley, a student at Barclay College in Haviland, was among the recipients of the 2021 Maud Wyatt Recognition Scholarship, which is awarded by the Kansas Independent College Foundation.

Andersen is a business administration major with a 3.94 GPA.

KICF awards up to 20 individual scholarships, one for a student at each member institution of the foundation. Recipients are all full-time, degree-seeking students on the cusp of graduation and have demonstrated excellence in academics, character and integrity, and a commitment to the value of a private college education in Kansas. These students lifted the spirits of their communities while maintaining GPAs of 3.5 or above.

Local families needed to host high school exchange students

ASSE International Student Exchange Programs, in cooperation with community high schools, is looking for local families to host boys and girls ages 15-18 for the next academic year.

Participating students are from all over the world, including Germany, Spain, Italy, Japan and Ukraine, and have received scholarships to study in the U.S.

Loving and caring host families are the cornerstone of the program and vital to its mission of bridging the gap between people, cultures and nations.

ASSE is designated and supervised by the U.S. Department of State. Preparations are underway for the 2021-22 program year and the arrival of new future leaders this fall. ASSE students come with an enthusiasm to practice their English and experience U.S. culture. They also share their own culture with their host families.

ASSE students also have pocket money for personal expenses, along with health, accident and liability insurance. ASSE students are selected for participation based on academics and good citizenship. Host families can choose their students from a wide variety of backgrounds, countries and personal interests.

ASSE’s top concern is the health of host families, host communities and exchange students. As the U.S. and other countries continue to live under temporary stay-at-home orders, students will not travel unless it is considered safe to do so by the U.S. and foreign governmental agencies entrusted with public health and safety.

To become a host family, or to find out how to become involved with ASSE, call Tiffany at 816-807-2765 or the ASSE Midwest Regional Office at 800-736-1760; or go to www.host.asse.com to begin the host family application.