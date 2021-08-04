Southwest Elementary School teachers receive grants

COURTESY OF WESTERN GOVERNORS UNIVERSITY

Pratt Tribune

Two Southwest Elementary School teachers were recently awarded grants through Western Governors University’s Fund My Classroom initiative.

Jodi Schumacher, a gifted and talented excellence/enrichment teacher, received a $500 grant to create a makerspace for her kindergarten through fourth grade students, with a focus on engineering and robotics. The goal of the space is to help students work on their science, technology engineering and math skills through trial and error.

Karen Schoenberger, a kindergarten teacher, received a $400 grant to purchase 24 math games that students can use during math centers, indoor recess, summer school and family math nights.

Schumacher and Schoenberger learned they were selected for the grants May 5 when WGU staff surprised them with virtual check presentations.

The projects were among 23 across Kansas chosen by WGU to receive funding. Most grants were awarded during Teacher Appreciation Week, which ran May 3-7.

To learn more about the Fund My Classroom initiative, visit wgu.edu.