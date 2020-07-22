Lewis Mayes, Jr.

Pratt Tribune

Pratt - Lewis Addison Mayes, Jr., 62, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Pratt Regional Medical Center. He was born October 16, 1957 in Stafford to Lewis Addison Clyde and Patricia Lucille (Shinkle) Mayes. Lewis married Roberta (Heflin) Mayes on June 18, 1977 in Pratt. They were married for 43 years.

Lewis graduated from Skyline High School in 1976. He worked as a mechanic for L & W Repair in Byers for 30 years and the Pratt Parks Department for 18 years. He enjoyed fishing, was a wildlife and bird fan, had several bird feeders and deer feeders and classified the animals as his own. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandsons.

He is survived by his wife, Roberta; daughter, Samantha Sue (Shane Alloway) Mayes of Norwich; son, Ora Benjamin Mayes of Topeka; sister, Glenna Mae (Richard) Fanning of Coats; brothers, Perry Ray Mayes of Pratt and George (Marilee) Mayes of Hutchinson; grandsons, Nicholas Mayes of Norwich and Christopher Reed of Hutchinson; and many nieces, nephews and aunts.

Lewis is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Diane Fredrick.

Cremation has taken place. A graveside memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Byers Cemetery, Byers with John Hamm presiding.

Memorials may be made to Pratt Parks Department in care of Larrison Mortuary, 300 Country Club Road, Pratt. Online condolences may be made at www.larrisonmortuary.com.